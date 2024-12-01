Florida State Seminoles, Florida Gators Brawl Following Sunshine Showdown
Florida State wrapped up its 2024 season with a 31-11 loss to the Florida Gators in Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles trailed wire-to-wire and didn't score a touchdown until the final minutes of the fourth quarter as the Gators walked out of the Sunshine Showdown with their first win in the series since 2021.
The action got even more interesting in the minutes following the game as an emotional scene unfolded between the two teams. The Seminoles responded to the Gators trying to plant a flag at midfield by showing more fight than they did for four quarters.
Multiple players were involved in a skirmish on Bobby Bowden Field as coaches and security personnel tried to get the situation under control. FSU head coach Mike Norvell even got involved in the fray, tossing the Florida flag onto the turf.
Check out the scene below.
