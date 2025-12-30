Florida State star defensive back declares for 2026 NFL Draft

Florida State's defensive backfield has quickly become an area of concern this offseason.

After firing defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. earlier in December, four starters with eligibility remaining have elected to move on from the program.

READ MORE: FSU football loses starting defender as transfer portal attrition continues

Redshirt junior safety Ashlynd Barker, redshirt sophomore safety Edwin Joseph, and redshirt sophomore cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls are all planning to enter the transfer portal.

Now, redshirt junior safety Earl Little Jr. has made it clear he intends to pursue a professional career.

Earl Little Jr. Declares for 2026 NFL Draft.

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Earl Little Jr. (0) reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

On Tuesday afternoon, Little Jr. announced his plans to forego his final season of eligibility at the college level to enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

"Being part of the FSU family has been a dream come true," Little Jr. wrote. "The moment I stepped on campus, you welcomed me with open arms. I want to take this moment to thank everyone who has helped me along the process to get to this point."

"After much prayer and consideration, I will be foregoing my senior season and declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft."

Little Jr. had a breakout campaign this fall, leading Florida State with a career-high 76 tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two pass deflections, and four interceptions.

The Florida native recorded 5+ tackles in ten of his 12 appearances and picked off a pass in three consecutive games. He put up a season-best 13 tackles in the Seminoles' double overtime loss to Virginia. Little Jr. was named second-team All-ACC and won FSU's Defensive MVP and Bobby Bowden Leadership Award.

Little Jr. transferred to Florida State in 2024. In his first season with the program, he was credited with 15 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.

A former blue-chip prospect, Little Jr. began his college career at Alabama. He was regarded as the No. 12 CB in the 2022 class and played at American Heritage, where he was coached by Surtain Sr.

Little Jr. only played in 11 games during his two seasons with the Crimson Tide. He totaled two tackles.

With Little Jr. going pro and redshirt senior cornerback Jerry Wilson graduating, Florida State will have to replace all five starters in its secondary.

New cornerbacks coach Blue Adams and safeties coach Evan Cooper have a lot of work to do.

READ MORE: FSU football bracing for departure of key starter to transfer portal

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News