FSU Football's Final Injury Updates Before No. 3 Miami Hurricanes Rivalry Game

Only around two hours remain until the Florida State Seminoles kick off their annual rivalry game against the No. 3 Miami Hurricanes.

The Seminoles are in Hard Rock Stadium for a Saturday night showdown.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football at No. 3 Miami Hurricanes

Florida State and Miami will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Seminoles and Hurricanes are missing 15 combined players entering the contest.

Who Is OUT For Florida State-Miami?

Miami's Romanas O.J. Frederique Jr. (29) reacts to missing an interception during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Florida State previously ruled out RB Samuel Singleton Jr., WR Devin Carter, LB Blake Nichelson, LB Izayia Williams, LB Daylen Green, LB Noah LaVallee, DB Karson Hobbs, DB Jamari Howard, and DB Jordan Crutchfield. Hobbs is sidelined for the season due to an ACL injury.

Singleton Jr. and Nichelson are both potential starters for Florida State. However, they are still expected to be out for at least a few more weeks.

Miami is getting some important faces back in the lineup, but will still be without WR Joshua Moore and DB Romanas 'OJ' Frederique Jr.

Hurricanes RB CharMar Brown is out for the year, though Mark Fletcher is a more than capable threat out of the backfield.

The total number of missing players stayed at 15 before the game, with nine Seminoles and six Hurricanes out.

Final ACC Availability Report For FSU-Miami

The ACC released its gameday availability report for the matchup two hours before kickoff, providing final updates from Florida State and Miami.

While Florida State didn't technically make changes, offensive lineman Paul Bowling and defensive lineman Darryll Desir are no longer on the report. That means both players should be good to go against the Hurricanes.

Bowling will make his fourth straight start, while Desir is reacquainting himself on defense after missing three games during the first half of the season.

The Seminoles upgraded sophomore defensive back Zae Thomas from probable to available on Friday evening.

Check out the full report below.

Florida State Seminoles:

OUT:

— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.

— WR Devin Carter

— LB Blake Nichelson

— LB Izayia Williams

— LB Noah LaVallee

— LB Daylen Green

— DB Karson Hobbs

— DB Jamari Howard

— DB Jordan Crutchfield

Miami Hurricanes:

OUT:

— RB CharMar Brown

— WR Joshua Moore

— TE Luka Gilbert

— OL Max Buchanan

— DB Ja'Boree Antoine

— DB Romanas 'OJ' Frederique Jr.

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