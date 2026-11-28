The Florida State Seminoles' final chance at bowl eligibility ended in a loss to the Florida Gators in their annual Sunshine Showdown.

Florida State showed some life under interim head coach Rick Stockstill with consecutive wins at Boston College and Pitt, but last week’s loss to NC State left the Seminoles with little room for error.

FSU entered Friday with one last chance to end a frustrating regular season on a better note. Standing in the way was Florida, and the Gators looked to leave Tallahassee, Florida, with a third straight win over the Seminoles.

The Seminoles ultimately fell 26-10, ending their postseason hopes and marking another loss to a rival.

Here is a look at the good, the bad, and the ugly from Friday night's matchup.

The Good: Wide Receiver Jasen Lopez and Running Back Zay Parks

Nov 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Jasen Lopez (7) runs after a catch against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Micahi Danzy had 75 receiving yards and was an explosive threat, though the Seminoles managed only 10 points. Wide receiver Jasen Lopez led the team with seven receptions, but the offense managed only 290 yards overall.

Walk-on Zay Parks led the team with 55 yards; the Seminoles failed to break the 100-yard mark on the ground with 98.

The Bad: Third Down

Nov 27, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) runs against Florida Gators linebacker Aaron Chiles (8) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Florida State's failure on third-down trend extended into yet another week, finishing the night 5-17 and 1-of-4 on fourth down. The Seminoles were 3-for-9 on third-down conversions entering the second half, averaging 4.5 yards per play.

Ashton Daniels was 18-32 for 183 yards, but he kept going, leading the country in interceptions and throwing his 16th late in the contest. His final pick to J'Vari Flowers ultimately ended the Seminoles' season.

The Ugly: Special Teams

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Florida State Seminoles punter Daniel Hughes (36) punts the ball during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aside from kicker Gabe Panikowski, FSU's special teams were lackluster at best.

Florida State needed more from its punter in the matchup, with Daniel Hughes managing only 97 yards on three punts. He was benched early in the matchup, and Ethan Post took over, though with limited results. Post had four attempts for 133 yards.

The Gators were routinely in favorable field position for most of the game, with Hughes kicking 25- and 30-yard punts before Post came in. Both averaged under 35 yards per punt on the night.

It was the second game in a row in which FSU managed to score only 10 points, three of which were scored by the kicker.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.