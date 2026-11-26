The Florida State Seminoles cap off their regular season against the Florida Gators on Black Friday for Senior Night inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

It has been a wild year for the Garnet and Gold after moving on from head coach Mike Norvell and defensive coordinator Tony White. Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann was tapped for the vacancy, with new athletic director Jeff Purinton taking charge of the upcoming changes.

Schumann won’t coach the Seminoles for the matchup, as interim head coach Rick Stockstill will remain in position to give the Seminoles their ticket to bowl eligibility.

The Gators enter the matchup ranked No. 20, 7-4 (5-4 SEC), while the Seminoles are 5-6 (3-5 ACC) and are looking to make the postseason for the first time since 2023.

Running Back Jadan Baugh Could Present a Problem for the Seminoles

Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Rylan Kennedy (15) celebrates a sack with defensive lineman Mandrell Desir (3) during the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State is without starting defensive lineman Rylan Kennedy, who led the team in sacks, and added one interception.

Gators star running back Jadan Baugh enters Friday with 980 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns on 197 carries, averaging 5.0 yards per attempt. He needs just 20 yards to reach a second consecutive 1,000-yard season after finishing with 1,170 yards in 2025.

Limiting his production on early downs and preventing explosive runs will be priorities for FSU. Another big performance from Baugh could make it difficult for the Seminoles to end Florida’s two-game winning streak in the series and secure bowl eligibility.

However, Florida will be without sophomore receiver and return specialist Vernell Brown III, who is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery on his injured right knee. Brown caught 17 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns in four games before being sidelined against Ole Miss.

Here is how to watch.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) celebrates his touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game Notes: No. 20 Florida Gators (7-4, 5-4 SEC) at Florida State Seminoles (5-6, 3-5 ACC)

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Utah

Texas

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Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Date/Time: Friday, November 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida (67,277)

TV/Streaming: ABC and WatchESPN

Commentators: Play-by-play: Tom Hart; Analyst: Roddy Jones; Sideline: Quint Kessenich

Radio: Seminole Sports Network on WTNT 94.9 FM in Tallahassee, with streaming available through the official Florida State app. SiriusXM channel No. 84 or the SiriusXM app.

Spread: Florida State +6 (-108), Florida -6 (-112)

Over/under: 53.5 points, over (-112), under (-108)

Moneyline: Florida State +190, Florida -230.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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