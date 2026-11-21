The Florida State Seminoles are less than 24 hours away from kicking off their final conference game of the 2026 season. Following an extended road trip, the Seminoles are back in Tallahassee for their first matchup in Doak Campbell Stadium without Mike Norvell.

Florida State has won two straight games, while NC State has lost its last two games and is winless on the road this fall. Interim head coach Rick Stockstill is hoping those streaks continue on Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football vs. NC State Wolfpack

The Wolfpack could still present a challenge behind standout quarterback CJ Bailey. Florida State's defense and Ernie Sims will need to be prepared once again.

Ahead of the contest, the Seminoles have taken another hit on the defensive side of the ball.

So far, Florida State and NC State have ruled out a combined 28 players.

Third ACC Availability Report For FSU-NC State

Aug 29, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State defensive back Quindarrius Jones (0) catches an interception as New Mexico State wide receiver TJ Pride (7) defends during the first quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Friday night, Florida State downgraded defensive end Rylan Kennedy and cornerback Quindarrius Jones from doubtful to out. That means the Seminoles will be without nine players who have started at least one game this season, including two defensive linemen, their top two cornerbacks, star wide receiver Duce Robinson, and basically all of the running back room.

Simply put, FSU is beat up. The Seminoles don't have a ton of depth, but they're fighting hard and playing with a purpose.

Florida State also removed offensive lineman Chavez Thompson, defensive back Ma'Khi Jones, linebacker Caleb LaVallee, defensive lineman Deante McCray, defensive back Jamari Howard, and kicker Conor McAneney from the injury report. That means all six players should be available.

The Seminoles could use McCray's presence, considering the loss of Wynn and Kennedy.

Pittsburgh no longer lists linebacker Popo Aguirre or kicker Nick Konieczynski on its availability report.

Check out the full report below.

Florida State Seminoles:

OUT:

— RB Ousmane Kromah (out for season)

— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.

— RB Quintrevion Wisner

— RB Amari Thomas (out for season)

— WR Duce Robinson (out for season)

— OL Bradyn Welch-Joiner (out for season)

— DL Kevin Wynn

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

— DE Rylan Kennedy (downgraded from doubtful)

— LB Noah LaVallee

— LB Izayia Williams (out for season)

— LB Daylen Green (out for season)

— DB Ja'Bril Rawls

— DB Quindarrius Jones (downgraded from doubtful)

— DB Karson Hobbs (out for season)

North Carolina State:

OUT:

— QB Will Wilson

— WR Keenan Jackson

— TE Vander Ploog

— TE Ian Flynt

— TE Hunter Provience

— OL Rico Jackson

— OL Yousef Mugharbil

— OL Spike Sowells Jr.

— DE Chase Bond

— DL AJ Prim

— LB AJ Richardson

— DB Isaiah Crowell

— DB Ronnie Royal III

— DB Tristan Teasdell

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