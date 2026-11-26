The Florida State Seminoles are preparing for their final regular season game of the 2026 campaign.

Florida State brought in former Auburn quarterback Ashton Daniels from the NCAA Transfer Portal in January. Daniels won the starting job shortly after the spring concluded, and has manned the position in each of the Seminoles' first 11 games.

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Despite a rough performance in the 28-10 loss to North Carolina State in Doak Campbell Stadium, it sounds like Daniels will continue to start on Friday night.

FSU Interim Coach Rick Stockstill Backs Ashton Daniels As Starting QB

Nov 7, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) throws a pass against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Interim head coach Rick Stockstill didn't put all of the blame on Daniels' shoulders for the disappointing defeat last weekend.

Stockstill placed his confidence in Daniels as Florida State's starting quarterback, but noted that a change is always possible, depending on performance.

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"Like I said after the game, Ashton did some good things in that game. He did some not-so-good things. The last interception wasn't his fault, but when you play that position, all eyes are on you, and you've got to perform," Stockstill said on Monday. "He'll go in as the starter, and just like anything, if the right guard's not doing [well], you've got to make a change."

Daniels is leading the country in interceptions, and only completed 19/36 passes for 206 yards and 2 picks in his most recent outing.

The problem is that Florida State doesn't have anyone better. Stockstill's decision is based on practice. Neither Kevin Sperry nor Malachi Marshall have been able to supplant Daniels, which isn't a positive indication.

"To me, you don't make a change unless it's warranted by what you see on the practice field," Stockstill said. "At any position, if the guys are not performing in practice, it's hard to put them in the game, so you've got to earn the right to play, to make sure that when you go in, as a coaching staff, you are confident that they know what to do and perform."

"I've never made changes just to make changes. I see our practices every day," Stockstill added. "Ashton will go in, he's the starter, and we've got to develop the No. 2 and No. 3. They've got to be ready to go if he were to go down or if we do decide to change."

The Seminoles expect Daniels to play better on Black Friday, and the rest of the offense will rally behind him.

"Right now, Ashton's our starter, and he'll go in there. He'll bounce back, he'll have a better game this week. He's done a nice job managing the offense these last two weeks, up until last week, and it wasn't all his fault," Stockstill said. "There weren't a whole lot of weapons out there for him. So, we've just got to play better, he's got to play better, and he knows that."

Florida State and Florida will match up on Friday, November 27. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

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