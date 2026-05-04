FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets for MLB, NBA and NHL Playoffs

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 4. New users can claim $150 in bonus bets by placing just a $5 wager, and with MLB, the NBA playoffs and the NHL playoffs all in action, there is no shortage of markets to target.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for MLB, NBA and NHL playoff betting

No FanDuel promo code is required to unlock this welcome offer. Simply register a new account, make a minimum $5 deposit and place your first real money wager of at least $5 on any available market. If that bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

With Round 2 of both the NBA and NHL playoffs now underway alongside a loaded MLB slate, there are plenty of compelling options for your first wager. You could back the Knicks or the 76ers in Game 1 of their second-round series, ride the Timberwolves or Spurs in their opener, or look to the ice where the Hurricanes carry a 1-0 series lead into Game 2 against the Flyers and the Golden Knights host the Ducks in Game 1 of their series.

Here is a closer look at the key terms and conditions for the FanDuel sign-up bonus:

No FanDuel promo code is needed to register.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate the offer.

Place a minimum $5 real money wager on any available market.

If your first bet wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

If your first bet loses, no bonus bets are awarded under this offer.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance.

If you win a wager using bonus bets, the bonus amount is not returned as part of your winnings. For example, if you place a $150 bonus bet at +100 odds and win, you receive $150 in withdrawable cash, not $300.

The FanDuel Sportsbook app must be downloaded to claim the bonus.

To put it plainly: if you place $5 on, say, the Knicks to win Game 1 against the 76ers and they pull it off, FanDuel Sportsbook drops $150 in bonus bets into your account. If the Knicks fall short, the welcome offer does not apply under this particular FanDuel promo code new-user offer structure.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for tonight's games

Signing up and claiming the FanDuel promo codes welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to get started:

Register: Click our link to create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. Have your personal details ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as you will need it to receive your bonus bets. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account using any of FanDuel's accepted payment methods. Place your first wager: Bet at least $5 on any available market, whether that is an NBA playoff game, an NHL playoff matchup or any game from the MLB slate on May 4. Collect your bonus bets: If your first wager wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit $150 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours of the bet settling.

For a deeper look at everything the platform has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook consistently rolls out promotions for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Odds boosts, profit boosts and sport-specific deals are regularly available throughout the MLB season and the NBA and NHL playoffs. Head to the "Promotions" tab on the FanDuel Sportsbook app to browse the latest offers and find one that fits your betting plans for tonight's action.

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