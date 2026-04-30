2026 Parrish Owens Heart of a Nole Award Winners Announced

Three Florida State football student-athletes – running back Ousmane Kromah, linebacker AJ Cottrill, and defensive lineman Deante McCray– were recognized as the 2026 Parrish Owens Heart of a Nole Award winners, head coach Mike Norvell announced Thursday.

"Ousmane, AJ, and Deante showcased throughout spring the qualities we wanted to highlight when we began the Parrish Owens Heart of a Nole Award," Norvell said. "They were full participants throughout the offseason program and spring practices, and they pushed themselves and others to continue to develop on and off the field."

"I'm excited to recognize them for their dedication to our program and the pride they take in upholding the Florida State standard," Norvell added.

READ MORE: Two WR Targets Spurn Florida State Seminoles Football With Commitments Elsewhere

The Parrish Owens Heart of a Nole Award is presented in recognition of outstanding leadership and commitment to the Florida State University football program. Kromah, Cottrill and McCray showed outstanding performance, consistency and improvement throughout spring practices and showed leadership on and off the field throughout the spring.

Kromah and McCray are expected to play big roles for the Seminoles next fall. Cottrill will work on special teams and could be on the fringe of the linebacker rotation.

Florida State opens its 2026 campaign on August 29 at Doak Campbell Stadium against New Mexico State. Season tickets for the 2026 season can be renewed or purchased online at seminoles.evenue.net , starting as low as $350. All season tickets also include a required Seminole Boosters contribution. For information about Doak Campbell Stadium's many premium seating experiences, contact the FSU Athletics Ticket Office at 850-644-1830 or ticketoffice@seminoles.com .

*Press release courtesy of FSU Athletics

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky.

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa.

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X , and Instagram for the latest news.