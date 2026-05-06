FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 & If It Wins, Get $150 Bonus Bets for MLB, NBA & NHL Playoffs

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into Wednesday's massive sports slate. New users can grab $150 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins, with MLB heavyweights, NBA conference semifinals, and NHL second-round playoff action all on the board. Claim this offer by May 6.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for MLB, NBA & NHL playoff betting

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer requires no code at all. Simply register a new account, deposit at least $5, and place a $5 real money wager on any available market. If that first bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

With games like Dodgers-Astros, 76ers-Knicks, and Vegas-Anaheim all on the Wednesday slate, there is no shortage of compelling spots to place that opening wager. Say you back the Dodgers on the moneyline and they pull through -- your $150 in bonus bets unlocks immediately. If the Astros hold on instead, you simply do not receive the bonus bets, but your initial stake is settled like any standard wager.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this offer.

You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to receive the bonus bets.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate the welcome offer.

Your first real money wager of at least $5 must win for the bonus bets to be issued.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are credited to your account.

If you win a wager using bonus bets, the bonus amount itself is not returned as part of your payout. For example, a winning $100 bonus bet at +100 odds returns $100 in withdrawable cash, not $200.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Wednesday's games

Signing up and placing your first bet with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register: Click any link on this page to begin the registration process. You will need basic personal information such as your date of birth and mailing and email address. FanDuel Sportsbook operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C., so confirm your location is eligible before signing up. Download the app: The FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app is required to receive your bonus bets. Download it from the App Store or Google Play after creating your account. Deposit funds: Add a minimum of $5 to your new account using any of FanDuel's accepted payment methods, including credit card, debit card, or PayPal. Place your wager: Make your first real money bet of at least $5 on any available market. Wednesday's slate offers plenty of options, from the Dodgers-Astros showdown to the 76ers-Knicks playoff clash or the Vegas-Anaheim NHL series. Collect your bonus bets: If your first wager wins, FanDuel will credit $150 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours of settlement. Complete a one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings for withdrawal.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promo codes and offers for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing customers well beyond the welcome offer. During busy stretches like the MLB regular season and the NBA and NHL playoffs, the app's Promotions tab tends to fill up quickly with odds boosts, profit boosts, and same-game parlay specials tied to the biggest matchups on the board.

Checking the Promotions section regularly is the best way to stay on top of what FanDuel has available. These offers can shift day to day, so it pays to browse before locking in your bets on any given night.

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