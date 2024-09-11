FSU Football Head Coach Mike Norvell Challenging Team Ahead of Memphis Matchup
The Florida State Seminoles are coming off of a BYE week after a rough 0-2 start in 2023. The 'Noles are gearing up to face off against the Memphis Tigers and reclaim what many people expected to be another championship season.
While the energy around the Dunlap Practice Facility is improving, FSU head coach Mike Norvell is continuing to push his team to take the next step in their development.
"I thought it was good to still continue with the speed, and that's one of the things that we're kind of challenging our guys with—trying to crank up as much intensity, trying to have an emphasis on the situations," Norvell said after Wednesday's practice. "So, in the moment, you know, can we have that detailed focus on job assignment, technique, fundamentals, and going out there and performing the best that we possibly can? I think we're seeing some, definitely some, positive steps in that direction."
READ MORE: Wednesday Practice Observations For Florida State Prior To Memphis
Florida State has lost its last two games, falling to Georgia Tech 24-21 and Boston College 28-13. The Seminoles will face another challenge when the Tigers take their trip to Tallahassee to play in front of a sold-out crowd. Norvell said that he thinks the team understands what they've been asked to do and that Memphis' unique defense will require guys to be locked in and ready if they want to stave off the Tigers.
"I think they've done a good job of what they're doing away from the meeting room, making sure they understand what they're being asked to do," Norvell continued. "Obviously, it is unique this week with a couple different, um, you know, looks and schemes of what we might face. And so, guys really have to be locked in and keyed in on that. But then being able to trust those fundamentals and all the training, everything we've done."
While the Seminole rushing attack has yet to set foot, accumulating only 21 yards last game, a lot of the pressure has been placed on transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who has thrown for 465 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in 2024. There are definitely areas of improvement for the former Oregon State Beaver, but the offense as a whole has faltered. Norvell said that there are a multitude of factors that go into a successful offense, and he is just one of them.
"When it comes to the passing game, there's a lot of factors that go into it. It's protection, it's routes, it's separation, it's finishing plays when you get the opportunity. When the ball's put on you, you know, obviously quarterbacks locating the ball."
Part of Florida State's early season woes are due to the fact that they lost 13 players to the NFL from last season and there has yet to be a wide receiver to emerge as a goto guy in 2024. Destyn Hill is out for the year and wide receiver Hykeem Williams is expected to play this weekend. Knocking off the rust from injury as Norvell put it will be crucial for the offense to move the ball downfield. Norvell said he's excited from what he's seen of Williams and that he's continuing to grow in the offense.
"I've been pleased with what he's shown but there's still some things, some rust he had to knock off a little bit today. A couple of routes that he can clean up. He's made plays since he's been out there, and so, (we're) continuing to build him for game day. But (I'm) excited to see him on the field."
The outcome of the 2024 season remains to unfold and a turnaround for the Seminoles starts against the Tigers. Florida State is favored in the matchup by 6.5 points and has a lot of fans leaning with a "prove it" mentality. The game is set to kick off at noon on Saturday and will be broadcast on ESPN.
READ MORE: Florida State Running Back To Miss Remainder Of 2024 Season
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• One Fan Arrested, Three Ejected in Heartbreaking FSU Football Loss to Boston College
• ESPN Analyst Predicts Disastrous Season for FSU Football Following 0-2 Start
• Three Thoughts On Florida State's Demeaning Loss To Boston College
• Florida State Drops Out Of AP Top 25 Poll After Winless Start