FSU Football Head Coach Mike Norvell Continuing to Push Team After 0-3 Start
The Florida State Seminoles (0-3, 0-2 ACC) are coming off a bleak start to the 2024 season with another loss to Memphis last weekend. The 'Noles will be facing yet another undefeated team this Saturday in the Cal Bears who will be walking into Doak Campbell Stadium after a 31-10 victory over San Diego State.
While the start to the season hasn't lived up to Florida State's original top 10 ranking, head coach Mike Norvell continues to push his team to salvage this year and told the media on Monday that the entire program needs to be better.
'I've challenged them that we have to be different this week. We've got to continue the values, the objectives, the standard of how we're operating, but we've got to make sure that that investment is even more," Norvell said. "We've got to continue to reflect on what we're doing throughout the course of the week that's going to allow us to be better on game day. We need to see that improvement.
There have been moments throughout the first three games where players, as Norvell has said, have seemed disconnected and have shown uncharacteristically poor performances compared to what he's seen in practice. He assured that the team hasn't given up after such a poor start and that he sees the desire to get better.
"This is not a team that's just throwing their hands up and (saying) 'Oh,' they're working. I see it in their eyes. I've been a part of teams where you have the highest of high moments and some of the lowest of low moments," Norvell continued. "The eyes will usually lead you to what's in their heart. And when you see the approach, the work, the things that they're trying to do, it's not from a lack of desire, and I don't believe it's from a lack of ability."
A lot of controversy surrounds quarterback DJ Uiagalelei's performance this year, leading to fans booing and calling for him to be benched in favor of Brock Glenn or Luke Kromenhoek. Norvell said after Saturday's loss that he will be evaluating all positions and that this week's practice will be no different with regard to personnel changes.
"We'll continue to see what this week shows and there is an expectation of guys to go out there and perform, to respond, improve, and get better," Norvel said. "And I'm going to work my butt off to make sure that we do everything in our power to win this game. That's what the job is and that's what we're going to work towards."
Having two talented players behind Uiagalelei could prove to be frustrating, with the lack of success Florida State has had on offense, but all aspects of the game have been up and down throughout the season. FSU has been without offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, who was suspended during the first three games but will be on the sidelines this Saturday. His presence has been emphasized by both players and Norvell and could make a difference against Cal.
"Alex, he is so important to this football team. It's been unfortunate, the circumstance we've had the last three games. We're grateful for his presence. Obviously, a great coach. What he brings there every day, but especially on game day, that presence, another set of eyes that see things as the game is progressing and evolving. Obviously, he is a leader of our offense, too. I mean, in that role he has a big stamp on all things that we do."
Norvell's full interview can be seen below.
