Former FSU Star Reasons With Fanbase Amidst Struggles
The Florida State Seminoles lost for the third straight time to begin the 2024 season on Saturday. Despite the most enthusiastic performance we've seen from the Seminoles on defense this season, the offensive ineptitude outside of one big play cost the team any chance of battling back from a wire-to-wire deficit against Memphis.
The loss to the Tigers marked the sixth straight game that FSU has recorded less than 300 yards of total offense. That streak coincides with when the Seminoles lost former star quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending injury last November.
Travis has continued to support his former team throughout the early struggles this year. Replying to a post by former FSU tight end Wyatt Rector, Travis provided a level-headed take on the situation. While fans are obviously distraught about the start, this is negatively impacting Florida State's locker room and coaching staff.
"I understand the feeling bruh, but we have been here before," Travis wrote. "They need our support more than anything right now. They are hurting more than us right now."
Both players were a part of the program's rebuild. In 2020 and 2021, FSU had a combined 8-13 record, and despite the negativity and question marks surrounding the team in those years, they bounced back in 2022 with a 10-3 record and a win in the Cheez-It Bowl. Travis continued his success with the Seminoles in 2023 with a perfect 13-0 regular season, and despite an injury late in the season that ended his time in the garnet and gold, his leadership to win was a big factor in the the team's ACC Championship win.
With an 0-3 start to the season for the second time under Norvell, the Seminoles will need to turn things around fast to keep their post-season hopes alive.
