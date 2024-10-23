FSU Football Head Coach Mike Norvell Wants Discipline From Team Ahead of Miami
Florida State is set to face off against the Miami Hurricanes this weekend on the road in Miami Gardens, Florida. The FSU vs. Miami rivalry has grown to be one of the best in college football, and this year is no different, despite Florida State being 1-6 and the Hurricanes having a 7-0 record.
Emotions always run high when the two teams go toe-to-toe on the gridiron, but this year will be a little different, as a lot of Florida State's current roster hails from South Florida. A few players, like defensive lineman Darrell Jackson and defensive back Devonte Brown, have even played for the Hurricanes before joining the Seminoles.
"Go play their best. I mean, it's going to be emotional for everybody, whether you've been there, ever been a part of this game, or not," head coach Mike Norvell said about his message to the team after Wednesday's practice. "We pull up to the stadium, and there's going to be a great feeling. It's one of the greatest feelings you have in sports. I love the opportunity to go into games like this on the road. It's going to be a very hostile environment, and it's one that you work to be your best in at that time."
Miami currently holds the all-time series record 35-33 and FSU has won its last three matchups. But, records and scores go out the window when it comes to a rivalry matchup and Norvell expects the team to be extra emotional when they get off the bus at Hard Rock Stadium. He said he wants them to apply everything that they've learned so far and to focus on the things that they can control.
"Anything that's in your past, anything you've ever done, even up to this point of the year, you still have to go over it. You have to apply all that you've got into the 60 minutes we're going to get. Focus on the things you can control. I want them to be emotional, but I want them to be in control."
In last week's loss to Duke, true freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek made his first collegiate appearance when Brock Glenn struggled after throwing three interception in a row. Kromenhoek was 3-7 for 19 yards and added another 14 on the ground before Glenn was put back in. There is a good chance that Kromenhoek will see more action on Saturday.
"I think Luke, getting his first game experience, I thought there were some good things that he was able to learn from—some good things that he did. But, now you get into a new week, a new plan, new things that you're going to see," Norvell continued. "It's about the consistency of handling all that might be thrown at you. I think he's definitely growing up extremely fast, and I'm pleased with his progress."
Norvell's full interview can be seen below.
