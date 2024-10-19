FSU Football's Mike Norvell Still Trying To Right The Ship After 1-6 Start
Turmoil has set in for the 2024 Florida State Seminoles as they moved to 1-6 (1-5 ACC) after Friday night's 23-16 loss to Duke, in a game that once again seemed out of sorts for a team that won the ACC last season. The night saw four turnovers from the FSU offense and numerous setbacks due to penalties and drops. Although the 'Noles outpaced Duke in every yardage category, they managed to lose to the Blue Devils for the first time in program history.
READ MORE: Florida State Falls To Duke For First Time In Program History, 23-16
"They battled. Obviously, we turned the ball over four times, missed opportunities, dropped balls, and had some critical penalties that showed up. All of these things led to the result tonight," Norvell said to the media after the loss. "The emphasis, the work, the things that are being poured in, I just wanted so badly for these guys for it to show up in our overall execution. It's unfortunate that we left plays out there and that some of the mistakes that were made because I truly believe that this team was ready to go out and play at a very high level."
Drops have plagued the 'Noles throughout the season and many of them showed up on Friday in critical moments. Wide receivers Kentron Poiter, Hykeem Williams, and Malik Benson had drops during times where the offense needed a play to keep drives going. Norvell said that the plays downfield need to show up in order to finish.
"A few of them were just focusing on the ball. You’re right in front of it, your hands are together, and you’ve got to just finish the play. I mean, there are times when you get caught looking upfield," Norvell continued. "We had the would-be touchdown to Tron, and you try to work to catch the ball above your eyes. But we have to finish those plays. Keem had one with an opportunity. As much as we go and be aggressive in attacking the ball, it needs to show up."
Some bright spots did show up. Running back Sam Singleton had an impressive 95-yard kick return for a touchdown to keep the Seminoles in the game, and the secondary remained stingy, allowing only 70 passing yards on the night.
"I am proud of our team for that fight, and proud of our defense for the way they battled throughout. There was nobody on our team that I felt pulled back or let up at any point," Norvell said. "It's just that we didn't make the plays necessary. Obviously, I have to do a better job in all aspects to make sure that we can go and execute in those moments."
With the depth chart changes from the previous game to this one, Norvell hinted that more are on the way as he tries to piece the season together for the last five games. The younger players will need to step up, and the older ones will need to reconfigure, he says, in order to get better. But the main goal is to win.
"Some guys are going to continue to get more expanded opportunities to show where they are. Obviously, some guys who have had a lot of opportunities need to continue to work and get better, but we’ve got to win."
Florida State will gear up to go on the road next Saturday for a rivalry game against the Miami Hurricanes. The Seminoles have won three consecutive contests in the series.
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football Throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Game Preview: Florida State Seminoles at Duke Blue Devils
• Three Key Matchups For FSU Football's Friday Contest vs. The Duke Blue Devils
• How To Watch Florida State vs. Duke: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
• Florida State Adds Another Commitment In The Trenches To 2025 Class