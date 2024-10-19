17 Notes Regarding Florida State's Loss To Duke
Florida State lost for the sixth time this season as the Seminoles fell 23-16 to Duke. Considering the porous performance by the offense, it was hard to take away many positives from this defeat. The unit failed to score a touchdown in a game for the first time this season with the lone score coming on a kick return.
Here are 17 notes surrounding various data-points from the game.
- True freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek made his college debut, completing 3/7 passes for 19 yards. True freshman wide receiver Elijah Moore also earned his first appearance of the season with one snap.
- Kyle Morlock's 31-yard gain on FSU's fake punt was the longest rush by a Seminole this season.
- The loss to Duke was the first game that is season where the Seminoles have failed to score an offensive touchdown.
- True freshman running back Samuel Singleton did score the first touchdown of his career on a 95-yard kick return to open the third quarter. FSU is the only team in the country to score a kick return touchdown in each of the last three years (2022 BC, 2023 Duke, 2024 Duke).
- FSU is the first team in the FBS to commit three turnovers on three straight offensive plays this season (Glenn pick-six, Glenn fumble, Glenn interception).
- Florida State's four turnovers were the most committed by the team in a game this season. Duke, which didn't turn the ball over, scored 17 points off the miscues.
- The Seminoles totaled a season-best 162 rushing yards on 40 carries. That included nine carries of ten yards or longer which were made up by Brock Glenn (17 yards, 14 yards, 12 yards), Lawrance Toafili (12 yards, 11 yards), Kam Davis (16 yards, 12 yards, 11 yards), and Kyle Morlock (31 yards).
- Florida State's defense forced a season-high nine punts in the loss to Duke while holding the Blue Devils to 180 total yards (3.1 YPP).
- The Seminoles recorded six tackles for loss and surrendered 3/17 third-down attempts along with just ten first downs allowed.
- FSU was flagged nine times for 65 yards. That's the second-most penalties the Seminoles have committed in a single game this season.
- FSU''s scoring drought continues as the team hasn't reached the 20-point mark since the season opener 56 days ago.
- The Seminoles have failed to record 300+ yards of total offense in ten straight games dating back to last year.
- Florida State has scored 11 touchdowns in seven games. Only two FBS teams (UCLA, Houston) have reached the end zone fewer times than the Seminoles.
- Duke defeated Florida State for the first time in program history, snapping a 22-game winning streak.
- The Seminoles are 1-6 through seven games for the first time since 1975 - 49 years ago.
- On offense, quarterback Brock Glenn, running back Lawrance Toafili, tight end Landen Thomas, wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas, wide receiver Hykeem Williams, wide receiver Malik Benson, left tackle Darius Washington, left guard Andre' Otto, center Maurice Smith, right guard Jaylen Early, and right tackle Jeremiah Byers were the starters for FSU.
- On defense, defensive end Patrick Payton, defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, defensive tackle Darrell Jackson, defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., linebacker Omar Graham Jr., linebacker Justin Cryer, cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, nickel cornerback Kevin Knowles II, free safety Shyheim Brown, and buck safety KJ Kirkland were the starters for FSU.
