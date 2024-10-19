Fans, Former Players React to Florida State's Shocking Loss to Duke
Despite confidence from the team coming off a productive BYE week, the Seminoles were, once again, unable to close out a game. Although the Seminoles outgained the Blue Devils' offense, by over 100 total yards, Duke was able to score 17 unanswered points off of three consecutive turnovers from Brock Glenn. Factor in the Seminoles' handful of dropped passes as well as the nine penalties for 65 yards and this team essentially shot themselves in the foot, putting them in a position to lose.
Despite everything the Seminoles did to put themselves in a losing position, they once again proved why they might have one of the best special teams units in the country. With Alex Mastromanno placing three of four punts inside the 20, Ryan Fitzgerald going 3/4 on field goals, one of which being from 53 yards out, and Sam Singleton's kick return touchdown that put FSU back in the game. The Seminoles also successfully pulled off a fake punt.
Regardless of what point of view they saw the game from, fans didn't shy away from sharing their thoughts on social media following the defeat.
Reactions Below
Arizona Cardinals Running Back Trey Benson Reacts to Singleton's Electric Kick Return Touchdown
New York Jets QB Jordan Travis Reacts to True Freshman's Luke Kromenhoek's Shot to the End Zone
Fomer FSU Defensive Tackle Jacobbi McDaniel Shares a Statement Following the Loss
2013 FSU National Champion Nile Lawrence-Stample Shares His Thoughts After the Poor Performance From FSU
More Fan Reactions Below
