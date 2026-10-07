FSU Football’s Home Attendance is Dropping

Florida State continues to draw millions of television viewers, adding to a long history of attracting some of college football’s biggest audiences. That national interest has continued this season, with the Seminoles helping deliver record television audiences in 2026.

Inside Doak Campbell Stadium, however, the attendance figures tell a different story.

Through Week 5, FSU’s reported average home attendance has declined compared with the same point last season, raising questions about turnout as the Seminoles work to regain their footing on the field.

FSU’s Home Attendance Falls From Last Season

Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles symbols Osceola and Renegade during the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per Iron Football Stats, Florida State’s reported home attendance is down 7% compared with the same point in 2025. The Seminoles have averaged 62,270 fans across four home games this season, compared with 66,815 last year.

Do some football teams within the Power 4 have an attendance problem?



SEC: 😄

Everyone else: 🥴



(Source: @ironfbstats) pic.twitter.com/VDGXNxRnbb — Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) October 5, 2026

The smallest reported crowd came against Virginia, when 55,782 attended FSU’s 38-7 victory. Central Arkansas drew a crowd of 66,637 the previous week.

Not a familiar sight for an #FSU home game. It generally fills up but this is 20 min before kick off. #Noles pic.twitter.com/tQFxwWYFF6 — Tommy Mire (@TommyM3III) October 3, 2026

Last year’s first four home opponents included Alabama and Miami, while neither appeared on this season’s early home schedule. Doak Campbell Stadium’s listed capacity has remained at 67,277 across both seasons, making the opponent one factor to consider.

Florida State entered 2026 coming off consecutive losing seasons, finishing 2-10 in 2024 and 5-7 in 2025. The Seminoles are still trying to rebuild momentum on the field and draw fans back to the stands.

A Decline Beyond Florida State

Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State isn't the only program experiencing lower home attendance.

Cal's average fell 31%; Boston College’s fell 23%. Syracuse's, Miami's, and SMU's fell 14%, 1%, and 13%, respectively.

The Big 12 reported a 7.1% drop, while the SEC and Big Ten recorded increases, leaving the Power Four overall average up 0.8%.

Meanwhile, Florida State continues to draw a large television audience. Its season opener against New Mexico State averaged 1.96 million viewers, becoming The CW’s most-watched sports broadcast in network history. The Seminoles’ matchup against Alabama later drew seven million viewers and led Week 3’s afternoon window.

Roughly 4,500 fewer fans per home game is a meaningful drop, but hardly a sign that the sky is falling in Tallahassee, Florida. However, fans remain divided over the most recent stadium renovations, particularly among longtime season ticket holders.

With television numbers showing continued national interest, the question is what it will take to fill more seats at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Florida State's next home game is against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, October 31. I'd expect a packed house against a rival on Halloween weekend if the Seminoles find success on the road over the next two weeks.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.