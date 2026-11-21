The Florida State Seminoles have one ACC game remaining this fall. Florida State will need to win the matchup to finish with at least a .500 conference record for the first time in three years.

On Saturday afternoon, the Seminoles will host the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

NC State has lost four of its last six games, and is 1-2 since moving on from former head coach Dave Doeren. The Wolfpack look dead in the water, but they have won four consecutive meetings against Florida State.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football vs. NC State Wolfpack

In their last trip to Tallahassee in 2021, the Wolfpack defeated Florida State 28-14. The Seminoles were missing a few significant players. including quarterback Jordan Travis, due to an illness going around the team.

So far this season, NC State is 0-3 in true road games. falling to Virginia, Vanderbilt, and Stanford.

On the flip side, Florida State is 3-0 in Seminole Heritage games and is debuting its turquoise jerseys, which means the Seminoles can't afford a loss, especially with bowl eligibility on the line.

FSU Considered Double-Digit Home Favorite Against NC State

Nov 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (8) runs after a catch as Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Josh Guerrier (14) defends during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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According to FanDuel, Florida State is expected to win its third straight game. The Seminoles are a -10.5 favorite on the sportsbook, with the Over/Under set at 56.5 points. FSU is a -385 favorite on the MoneyLine, compared to NC State's +310.

The Seminoles are 5-5 against the spread this season. They failed to cover against New Mexico State, SMU, Central Arkansas, Louisville, and Clemson.

This is the most points that Florida State has been favored by since facing Central Arkansas in late September. It's the third-highest spread for the Seminoles all year.

The number is hard to believe, as FSU will be without multiple starters on both sides of the ball, and is calling on its fifth-string running back to step up.

Last season, Florida State never led during its 21-11 loss to NC State in Raleigh. The Seminoles had an opportunity to steal the game in the fourth quarter. However, in one of the most bizarre sequences you'll ever see in college football, a Wolfpack punt bounced off K.J. Kirkland's head, and Squirrel White muffed the next kick, dooming any hope of a comeback.

Florida State holds a 27-17 edge in the all-time series, including a 16-6 advantage in Doak Campbell Stadium. NC State has won six of the last seven meetings.

Florida State and NC State will match up on Saturday, November 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on The ACC Network.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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