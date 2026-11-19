Florida State is bringing its Seminole Heritage celebration to the turf at Doak Campbell Stadium this weekend.

The turquoise uniforms FSU will wear in competition for the first time when it hosts NC State on Saturday will go alongside turquoise end zones, a turquoise-and-white Seminole head at midfield, and matching ACC logos.

First look at the field rendering for Saturday’s Seminole Heritage game 👇 pic.twitter.com/VIolYs6ZDh — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 18, 2026

The changes are part of a weekend celebrating Homecoming, the university's 175th, and Florida State’s relationship with the Seminole Tribe of Florida. According to FSU, turquoise represents harmony, friendship, and fellowship throughout Native American communities.

FSU announced the uniform combination on Sunday, adding football to the university’s other sports programs that have worn the color to honor Seminole Heritage.

Players have donned the uniform primarily during recruiting, and the team showcased it once before during Florida State's last Spring Showcase in 2024.

The field design calls for turquoise end zones featuring “FLORIDA STATE” on one end and “SEMINOLES” on the other in garnet lettering. At midfield, the Seminole head will feature a turquoise background with white detailing, and turquoise ACC logos will be positioned on opposite sides of the field.

A garnet FSU175 will also appear along both sidelines in the rendering. Saturday’s matchup will include the university’s FSU175 celebration alongside Homecoming and Seminole Heritage events.

A Relationship With the Seminole Tribe

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles mascot Chief Osceola and Renegade take the field before the game in the 2023 Orange Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The university uses the color to recognize its relationship with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, with games featuring turquoise designated as Seminole Heritage games.

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The tradition of wearing turquoise stretches back another decade. Florida State’s men’s basketball team debuted its Nike N7 uniforms in a 2013 victory over UT Martin. The uniforms also support awareness of opportunities for Native American and Indigenous youth to participate in sports.

Florida State will donate a portion of the revenue it earns from Seminole Heritage merchandise to its Native American and Indigenous Studies Center.

The celebration dates back well beyond when FSU formally announced the Heritage Initiative in 2023.

Well Received By Fans

Florida State Seminole fans cheer on the football team as they play the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The turquoise field design has drawn a largely positive response from Florida State fans on social media, adding to the anticipation for Saturday’s matchup against NC State.

Football enters Saturday with a 3-0 record in Seminole Heritage games, beginning with a 38-20 victory over No. 16 Duke in 2023.

Some are indifferent about the centerfield logo, but with bowl eligibility on the line and a chilly North Florida night, expect fans to show up for a turquoise game that will go down in history.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. in Tallahassee, and it will be broadcast on ACC Network.

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