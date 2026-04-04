FSU Football Dealing With Injuries to Key Veteran Linebackers This Spring

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida State Seminoles wrapped up their tenth practice of spring camp, ending with a Saturday scrimmage that saw the defense win most of the day. As FSU continues to push into the remainder of spring and upcoming summer workouts, the typical bumps and bruises you would expect from football are starting to add up.

Although head coach Mike Norvell said during his post-scrimmage press conference that the team is healthy overall at this point, Florida State will continue on without at least one veteran linebacker for the remainder of the slate, with another expected to be limited.

Two Key Defenders Limited Closing Out Spring

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Coleman Bryson (16) and linebacker Mikai Gbayor (4) react in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Redshirt senior linebacker Mikai Gbayor will miss the final five practices, while junior linebacker Chris Jones was limited in Florida State's second scrimmage on Saturday.

Norvell didn't disclose the severity of either player's injury, only that Jones was "limited" today and that Gbayor has not been participating, and that the staff doesn't anticipate the injury carrying over into fall.

"Chris Jones was a little limited today, but he's done some really good things, and Mikai Gbayor is out for the rest of this spring," Norvell said. "It is nothing that will affect him going into this fall, we don't anticipate, but he has been a little limited, but was impressive there these first couple weeks of spring ball."

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Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Arian Smith (11) attempts to make a catch over Florida State Seminoles defensive back Quindarrius Jones (16) during the first half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Florida State defensive backs Quindarrius Jones and Ja'Bril Rawls have been limited due to injury through the early portion of spring camp; however, Jones' recovery allowed him to participate in his first scrimmage of the offseason.

Norvell added that both Jones and Rawls are expected to see increased workloads as the spring progresses, and their absence has opened up more opportunities for newcomers.

"Q got his first scrimmage work today," Norvell continued. "He's still a little limited, but he was able to get out there. Ja'Bril Rawls is coming along and getting more and more work, but it is allowing some great opportunities for some of the young DB's, too."

Gbayor will join defensive lineman Jordan Sanders, whose spring absence was announced early on by Norvell, alongside defensive lineman Cam Brooks, who is expected to be back near the end of the regular season. Quarterback Jaden O'Neal will miss 2026 altogether.

The Seminoles are set to resume spring camp on Tuesday, April 7, with their third scrimmage on Saturday, April 11.

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