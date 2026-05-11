Florida State Seminoles Football Extends New Running Back Offer
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The Florida State Seminoles continue to evaluate new prospects on the recruiting trail.
So far, the offseason hasn't been very productive for Florida State. The Seminoles have landed a single pledge since the beginning of February, falling out of the top-40 in the recruiting class rankings.
READ MORE: Post-Spring Bowl Projection Pits FSU Football Against Big Ten Team
The reality is disappointing, but it's not necessarily surprising considering the state of the program. Head coach Mike Norvell could very well be preparing for his final season in Tallahassee, depending on how the fall shakes out. There's still a job to do until somebody says otherwise.
Florida State is exploring a new name at running back.
FSU Football Offers Three-Star Running Back
Over the weekend, the Seminoles became the latest program to extend a scholarship offer to three-star running back and rising senior, Tai Phillips.
Phillips already holds nearly 17 offers, with Duke, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Missouri, and Maryland joining his recruitment since January. He's scheduled official visits to Virginia Tech and Alabama.
North Carolina State hosted Phillips for an official visit earlier this month.
Florida State is working on expanding the board after four-star Ty Keys committed to Miami last month. Plus, it appears four-star Brayden Tyson is trending towards South Carolina, with an announcement coming this week.
From the outside looking in, the Seminoles might be too late to the party to have much of a shot at Phillips. He's got ample interest from other programs and multiple official visits scheduled.
During his junior season at Cape Fear high School, Phillips rushed 116 times for 919 yards and 12 touchdowns,
Phillips recorded 100+ rushing yards in four games, including a season-high 36 carries for 302 yards and six touchdowns in a 50-35 victory against Terry Sanford High School on October 24.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound running back is regarded as the No. 829 overall prospect, the No. 62 RB, and the No. 17 recruit in South Carolina in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 41 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?
Tre Wisner, Senior
Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior
Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior
Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore
Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore
Amari Thomas, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG