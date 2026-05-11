Florida State Seminoles Football Extends New Running Back Offer

The Florida State Seminoles continue to evaluate new prospects on the recruiting trail.

So far, the offseason hasn't been very productive for Florida State. The Seminoles have landed a single pledge since the beginning of February, falling out of the top-40 in the recruiting class rankings.

READ MORE: Post-Spring Bowl Projection Pits FSU Football Against Big Ten Team

The reality is disappointing, but it's not necessarily surprising considering the state of the program. Head coach Mike Norvell could very well be preparing for his final season in Tallahassee, depending on how the fall shakes out. There's still a job to do until somebody says otherwise.

Florida State is exploring a new name at running back.

FSU Football Offers Three-Star Running Back

Tai Phillips/Twitter

Over the weekend, the Seminoles became the latest program to extend a scholarship offer to three-star running back and rising senior, Tai Phillips.

Phillips already holds nearly 17 offers, with Duke, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Missouri, and Maryland joining his recruitment since January. He's scheduled official visits to Virginia Tech and Alabama.

North Carolina State hosted Phillips for an official visit earlier this month.

After a great conversation with @TeamKamMartin I am blessed to announce I have earned an offer from The Florida State University!

Thank you for the opportunity to play at the next level! @1luv5 @Demyond1 @Irmo_Football pic.twitter.com/TIaZB9vkpQ — 3 ⭐️ Tai “Boom” Phillips (@taiphillips_1) May 9, 2026

Florida State is working on expanding the board after four-star Ty Keys committed to Miami last month. Plus, it appears four-star Brayden Tyson is trending towards South Carolina, with an announcement coming this week.

From the outside looking in, the Seminoles might be too late to the party to have much of a shot at Phillips. He's got ample interest from other programs and multiple official visits scheduled.

During his junior season at Cape Fear high School, Phillips rushed 116 times for 919 yards and 12 touchdowns,

Phillips recorded 100+ rushing yards in four games, including a season-high 36 carries for 302 yards and six touchdowns in a 50-35 victory against Terry Sanford High School on October 24.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound running back is regarded as the No. 829 overall prospect, the No. 62 RB, and the No. 17 recruit in South Carolina in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 41 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?

Tre Wisner, Senior

Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior

Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior

Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore

Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore

Amari Thomas, Freshman

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