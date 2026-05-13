Florida State Seminoles Football Checks In On Blue-Chip Defender

The Florida State Seminoles have plenty of work on the table entering the summer.

#Tribe27 is dwindling as the class has fallen outside of the top 40 in the recruiting class rankings. As things stand, head coach Mike Norvell is on pace to sign his lowest-ranked class in the entirety of his tenure with the Seminoles.

That's an unacceptable reality with Norvell gearing up for his seventh season in Tallahassee.

READ MORE: FSU Football Reveals Kickoff Time For Two Crucial Home Games

Florida State will have a chance to rewrite the narrative throughout the next three months. The Seminoles are slated to host key targets for official visits in May and June, followed by a plethora of commitments before the 2026 campaign kicks off in August.

Ahead of the action, the coaching staff is showing a presence across the country.

FSU Football Visits Four-Star LB Frederrick Ford

Frederrick Ford/Twitter

On Monday, Florida State EDGEs coach Nick Williams was in Mississippi to spend time with one of the program's primary focuses in the trenches.

Williams was able to watch four-star linebacker Frederrick Ford go through a spring practice. It's an important part of the evaluation process, and now the Seminoles have checked off another box.

Ford has held an offer from Florida State since March. Last month, he named the program to his top 5 alongside Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and LSU.

The blue-chip prospect is scheduled to officially visit Florida State from June 5-7. The Seminoles believe he can play off the EDGE at the next level, and his frame makes him an ideal fit at the JACK linebacker spot.

During his junior season at Greenwood High School, Ford totaled 60 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, eight pass deflections, and three interceptions.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 268 overall prospect, the No. 21 LB, and the No. 10 recruit in Mississippi in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 28 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2026 Season?

Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Senior

Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior

AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Senior

Blake Nichelson, Senior

Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Junior

Brandon Torrest, Redshirt Junior

Chris Jones, Junior

Chris Thomas, Junior

Ethan Pritchard, Redshirt Freshman

Izayia Williams, Freshman

Karon Mayock, Freshman

Daylen Green, Freshman

Noah LaVallee, Freshman

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