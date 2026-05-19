Florida State Seminoles Football Offers Blue-Chip Linebacker
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The Florida State Seminoles have gone quiet on the recruiting trail in recent months. That's the result of landing just one verbal commitment since the beginning of February, and only two since the calendar flipped to 2026.
Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff are still working to turn #Tribe27 around.
READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles Football's RB Room Receives Encouraging 2026 Projection
That's led to a few new offers going out in May. The latest target the Seminoles are circling is a blue-chip linebacker from Ohio who has strong interest from other P4 programs.
Florida State Offers Four-Star Linebacker
Over the weekend, Florida State became the 36th FBS school to extend a scholarship offer to four-star linebacker Brayton Feister, who referred to linebackers coach Ernie Sims and graduate assistant Jaleel McRae when revealing the news on social media.
This is a recruitment where the Seminoles are probably too late to the party. Feister has already scheduled official visits to Georgia, California, and Oregon. He's trending towards the Ducks at this stage.
Feister has never visited Tallahassee before. It'll take an improbable effort to get him to town for an official visit this summer.
The 6-foot-2, 238-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 132 overall prospect, the No. 7 ATH, and the No. 5 recruit in Ohio in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
During his junior season at Archbishop Hoban High School, Feister starred on both sides of the ball. He totaled 133 tackles, 39 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, four forced fumbles, and two interceptions on defense. Feister added 116 carries for 1,098 yards and 17 touchdowns on offense.
Feister was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year in his division and was a finalist for the Ohio Mr. Football Award, which ultimately went to Air Force running back signee Grady Kinsey.
The Seminoles' lone pledge at linebacker, four-star linebacker Gregory Batson, is still considering his options.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 45 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2026 Season?
Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Senior
Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior
AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Senior
Blake Nichelson, Senior
Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Junior
Brandon Torrest, Redshirt Junior
Chris Jones, Junior
Chris Thomas, Junior
Ethan Pritchard, Redshirt Freshman
Izayia Williams, Freshman
Karon Mayock, Freshman
Daylen Green, Freshman
Noah LaVallee, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG