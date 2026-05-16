FSU Football Extends Offers to Pair of Linebacker Prospects

The evaluation process continues for the Florida State Seminoles into the middle of May.

As the coaching staff prepares for the upcoming slate of official visits, the Seminoles are still adding new names to their recruiting board.

READ MORE: Three Key Players FSU Football Needs To Deliver In 2026

Earlier this week, Florida State became the latest program to target a pair of linebackers.

Florida State Offers Two Linebackers

On Wednesday, the Seminoles extended scholarships to three-star linebacker Robert Geathers III and 2027 linebacker CJ Ohuabunwa.

Geathers III holds 25 offers and has scheduled official visits to Florida, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Georgia. The Seminoles will need to move swiftly to have any shot.

The 6-foot-2, 212-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 558 overall prospect and the No. 18 recruit in North Carolina in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

During his junior season at Providence Day School, Geathers III totaled 72 tackles, seven tackles for loss, eight pass deflections, two interceptions, and one blocked punt.

Ohuabunwa is still emerging on the national scene, with 26 scholarships to his name. Since the beginning of the year, Louisville, UCF, Kansas, Michigan State, USF, Tulane, and UNLV, among others, have joined the hunt.

At this stage, Ohuabunwa has a lone official visit set to Virginia Tech from June 12-14. He did visit Florida State in January, and now it's possible the program could look to bring him in at some point in the next few weeks.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound is regarded as the No. 1201 overall prospect, the No. 110 LB, and the No. 126 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

During his junior season at Greater Atlanta Christian High School, Ohuabunwa racked up 117 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, two pass deflections, and one interception.

The Seminoles' lone pledge at linebacker, four-star linebacker Gregory Batson, is still considering his options.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 45 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2026 Season?

Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Senior

Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior

AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Senior

Blake Nichelson, Senior

Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Junior

Brandon Torrest, Redshirt Junior

Chris Jones, Junior

Chris Thomas, Junior

Ethan Pritchard, Redshirt Freshman

Izayia Williams, Freshman

Karon Mayock, Freshman

Daylen Green, Freshman

Noah LaVallee, Freshman

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