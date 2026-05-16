FSU Football Extends Offers to Pair of Linebacker Prospects
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The evaluation process continues for the Florida State Seminoles into the middle of May.
As the coaching staff prepares for the upcoming slate of official visits, the Seminoles are still adding new names to their recruiting board.
READ MORE: Three Key Players FSU Football Needs To Deliver In 2026
Earlier this week, Florida State became the latest program to target a pair of linebackers.
Florida State Offers Two Linebackers
On Wednesday, the Seminoles extended scholarships to three-star linebacker Robert Geathers III and 2027 linebacker CJ Ohuabunwa.
Geathers III holds 25 offers and has scheduled official visits to Florida, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Georgia. The Seminoles will need to move swiftly to have any shot.
The 6-foot-2, 212-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 558 overall prospect and the No. 18 recruit in North Carolina in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
During his junior season at Providence Day School, Geathers III totaled 72 tackles, seven tackles for loss, eight pass deflections, two interceptions, and one blocked punt.
Ohuabunwa is still emerging on the national scene, with 26 scholarships to his name. Since the beginning of the year, Louisville, UCF, Kansas, Michigan State, USF, Tulane, and UNLV, among others, have joined the hunt.
At this stage, Ohuabunwa has a lone official visit set to Virginia Tech from June 12-14. He did visit Florida State in January, and now it's possible the program could look to bring him in at some point in the next few weeks.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound is regarded as the No. 1201 overall prospect, the No. 110 LB, and the No. 126 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.
During his junior season at Greater Atlanta Christian High School, Ohuabunwa racked up 117 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, two pass deflections, and one interception.
The Seminoles' lone pledge at linebacker, four-star linebacker Gregory Batson, is still considering his options.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 45 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2026 Season?
Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Senior
Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior
AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Senior
Blake Nichelson, Senior
Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Junior
Brandon Torrest, Redshirt Junior
Chris Jones, Junior
Chris Thomas, Junior
Ethan Pritchard, Redshirt Freshman
Izayia Williams, Freshman
Karon Mayock, Freshman
Daylen Green, Freshman
Noah LaVallee, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG