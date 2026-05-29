FSU Football Has a Few Key Decisions to Make Before Week 1

The Florida State Seminoles have several position battles unfolding across the roster, with attention focused on the offensive line. While the wide receiver lineup continues to take shape, competition for key roles in other areas is evolving as fall camp approaches.

Who Is Lining Up Along The Offensive Front?

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Brock Glenn (11) drops back to pass between offensive lineman Andre Otto (65) and offensive lineman Maurice Smith (53) during the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

FSU appears to have found its quarterback in Ashton Daniels, though questions about the position aren't going away anytime soon. However, the bigger roll of the dice offensively may not be under center at all. The Seminoles’ success in 2026 could hinge more on the offensive line's ability to come together than on who is throwing the football.

The good news is that there are more viable options than a year ago. The bad news is that nobody really knows how the pieces fit together yet under second-year OL coach Herb Hand. Plus, Hand is fielding five new starters once again.

Redshirt junior Andre' Otto appears to have a leg up on one of the interior spots. He's developed into a leader this offseason.

Questions Remain On Defense

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (11) attempts to catch a pass intended for Virginia Cavaliers running back Xavier Brown (20) at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Florida State also needs clarity at cornerback while continuing to sort through its options along the edge, where multiple players are competing to establish themselves as reliable pass-rushing threats.

Ja’Bril Rawls has established himself as the team's top cornerback after stepping up last year as a breakout performer with 40 tackles and an interception. Nehemiah Chandler transferred from South Alabama with promise, but that remains to be seen. Quindarrius Jones is also in the mix to start opposite Rawls.

The Desir twins give Florida State a promising foundation after strong freshman campaigns, but defensive coordinator Tony White's scheme is at its best when multiple players can consistently affect the quarterback day in and day out.

FSU must identify a reliable pass-rushing option while continuing to build depth across the defensive front. Rylan Kennedy will obviously be tasked to take on a big role. The Seminoles need some of the names behind him, such as Jalen Anderson and Deamontae Diggs, to rise to the occasion.

Alongside Duce Robinson

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) celebrates a pass catch during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

While much of the offseason conversation has centered on quarterback play. FSU still has decisions to make at wide receiver No. 3. Jasen Lopez and Devin Carter have generated buzz throughout the spring, with Duce Robinson returning as one of the ACC's most established playmakers after becoming the program's first 1,000-yard receiver since 2019.

The pecking order behind him remains a work in progress after Micahi Danzy.

EJ White remains in the mix alongside Darryon Williams as Florida State continues sorting through its options at wide receiver. Both players bring a novel level of experience to a room that is still working to establish a clear hierarchy behind Robinson. Consistency throughout fall camp could go a long way toward determining who earns the most opportunities when the season begins.

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