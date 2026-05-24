Florida State Misses On Top OL Target To Rival Program
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The Florida State Seminoles are struggling to gain consistent traction on the recruiting trail.
While Florida State did land three-star quarterback Logan Flaherty last week, that was just the program's second commitment since the beginning of February and only the third since the calendar flipped to 2026.
READ MORE: FSU’s Mike Norvell Lands At No. 1 In Latest ESPN Ranking
Not many other decisions have gone the Seminoles' way as of late. That includes yet another recruiting loss to a rival program.
Four-Star OL Chooses Miami Over Florida State, Others
On Thursday, four-star offensive lineman Jatori Williams announced his commitment. The rising senior chose the Miami Hurricanes over Florida State and Georgia.
Williams was arguably FSU's top target along the offensive line and one of the only blue-chip targets that the program was in the running for. Now, he's off the board elsewhere, and to make matters worse, Williams is headed to South Florida.
Miami has won out over the Seminoles in a handful of recent recruiting battles, securing four-star quarterback Israel Abrams and four-star running back Ty Keys.
It's a disappointing conclusion to Williams' recruitment. Florida State had been purusuing the massive offensive lineman for over a year. Position coach Herb Hand developed a solid relationship but the Hurricanes still came out on top.
The 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 104 overall prospect, the No. 7 IOL, and the No. 3 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
With Williams off the board, the Seminoles will turn to four-star DaJohn Yarborough, three-star Elijah Morrison, three-star Shavezz Dixon, and three-star Jaiden Thompson.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 40 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior
Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior
Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior
Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior
Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior
Steven Moore, Junior
Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore
Paul Bowling, Sophomore
Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman
Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman
Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman
Jakobe Green, Freshman
Michael Ionata, Freshman
Luke Francis, Freshman
Steven Pickard, Freshman
Nikau Hepi, Freshman
Donald Akhibi, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG