Florida State Misses On Top OL Target To Rival Program

The Florida State Seminoles are struggling to gain consistent traction on the recruiting trail.

While Florida State did land three-star quarterback Logan Flaherty last week, that was just the program's second commitment since the beginning of February and only the third since the calendar flipped to 2026.

READ MORE: FSU’s Mike Norvell Lands At No. 1 In Latest ESPN Ranking

Not many other decisions have gone the Seminoles' way as of late. That includes yet another recruiting loss to a rival program.

Four-Star OL Chooses Miami Over Florida State, Others

On Thursday, four-star offensive lineman Jatori Williams announced his commitment. The rising senior chose the Miami Hurricanes over Florida State and Georgia.

Williams was arguably FSU's top target along the offensive line and one of the only blue-chip targets that the program was in the running for. Now, he's off the board elsewhere, and to make matters worse, Williams is headed to South Florida.

Miami has won out over the Seminoles in a handful of recent recruiting battles, securing four-star quarterback Israel Abrams and four-star running back Ty Keys.

BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Jatori Williams has Committed to Miami, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 320 IOL from Phenix City, AL chose the Hurricanes over Georgia and Florida State



“I’m home, GO CANES 🙌🏾”https://t.co/rLBTFC6G4u pic.twitter.com/CUBhBReNa7 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 21, 2026

It's a disappointing conclusion to Williams' recruitment. Florida State had been purusuing the massive offensive lineman for over a year. Position coach Herb Hand developed a solid relationship but the Hurricanes still came out on top.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 104 overall prospect, the No. 7 IOL, and the No. 3 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

With Williams off the board, the Seminoles will turn to four-star DaJohn Yarborough, three-star Elijah Morrison, three-star Shavezz Dixon, and three-star Jaiden Thompson.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 40 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior

Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior

Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior

Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior

Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior

Steven Moore, Junior

Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore

Paul Bowling, Sophomore

Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman

Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman

Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman

Jakobe Green, Freshman

Michael Ionata, Freshman

Luke Francis, Freshman

Steven Pickard, Freshman

Nikau Hepi, Freshman

Donald Akhibi, Freshman

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