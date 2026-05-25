Three-Star OL Chooses Fellow ACC Program Over Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles didn't have very many bright spots throughout the 2025 season. One of the unexpected surprises in Tallahassee was the quick turnaround engineered in the trenches by offensive line coach Herb Hand.

Hand flipped arguably the worst offensive line in the country to a capable unit despite replacing all five starters in his first year on the job. The veteran assistant is tasked with doing the same thing again this fall.

READ MORE: FSU’s Mike Norvell Lands At No. 1 In Latest ESPN Ranking

Moving forward, it'll be important for the Seminoles to build depth from within rather than consistently relying on the transfer portal. So far, #Tribe27 is still looking for its first offensive lineman.

Three-Star OL Chooses Pittsburgh Over Florida State, Others

Noah Nixon/Twitter

On Friday, three-star offensive lineman Noah Nixon announced his commitment to Pittsburgh over Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Stanford.

Nixon will begin his college career in the ACC but it won't be in Tallahassee.

The rising senior was someone that Florida State had been pursuing for over a year. The Seminoles joined his recruitment in May of 2025.

🔵 COMMIT ALERT 🟡



Buford (Ga.) OL Noah Nixon commits to Pitt over Georgia Tech, Florida State, Stanford, he tells @247Sports.



Nixon on the Panthers: “It's excellence year-after-year.”



VIP: https://t.co/Q5GgOyuf9Z pic.twitter.com/FBMmhIzx6E — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) May 22, 2026

Coincidentally, Nixon unofficially visited Florida State last fall for its home game against Pittsburgh. He returned to campus earlier this offseason to watch the Seminoles go through a spring practice.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 1328 overall prospect, the No. 94 IOL, and the No. 145 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

With Nixon off the board, the Seminoles will turn to four-star DaJohn Yarborough, three-star Elijah Morrison, three-star Shavezz Dixon, and three-star Jaiden Thompson.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 40 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior

Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior

Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior

Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior

Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior

Steven Moore, Junior

Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore

Paul Bowling, Sophomore

Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman

Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman

Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman

Jakobe Green, Freshman

Michael Ionata, Freshman

Luke Francis, Freshman

Steven Pickard, Freshman

Nikau Hepi, Freshman

Donald Akhibi, Freshman

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