Three-Star OL Chooses Fellow ACC Program Over Florida State
In this story:
The Florida State Seminoles didn't have very many bright spots throughout the 2025 season. One of the unexpected surprises in Tallahassee was the quick turnaround engineered in the trenches by offensive line coach Herb Hand.
Hand flipped arguably the worst offensive line in the country to a capable unit despite replacing all five starters in his first year on the job. The veteran assistant is tasked with doing the same thing again this fall.
READ MORE: FSU’s Mike Norvell Lands At No. 1 In Latest ESPN Ranking
Moving forward, it'll be important for the Seminoles to build depth from within rather than consistently relying on the transfer portal. So far, #Tribe27 is still looking for its first offensive lineman.
Three-Star OL Chooses Pittsburgh Over Florida State, Others
On Friday, three-star offensive lineman Noah Nixon announced his commitment to Pittsburgh over Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Stanford.
Nixon will begin his college career in the ACC but it won't be in Tallahassee.
The rising senior was someone that Florida State had been pursuing for over a year. The Seminoles joined his recruitment in May of 2025.
Coincidentally, Nixon unofficially visited Florida State last fall for its home game against Pittsburgh. He returned to campus earlier this offseason to watch the Seminoles go through a spring practice.
The 6-foot-3, 295-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 1328 overall prospect, the No. 94 IOL, and the No. 145 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
With Nixon off the board, the Seminoles will turn to four-star DaJohn Yarborough, three-star Elijah Morrison, three-star Shavezz Dixon, and three-star Jaiden Thompson.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 40 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior
Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior
Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior
Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior
Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior
Steven Moore, Junior
Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore
Paul Bowling, Sophomore
Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman
Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman
Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman
Jakobe Green, Freshman
Michael Ionata, Freshman
Luke Francis, Freshman
Steven Pickard, Freshman
Nikau Hepi, Freshman
Donald Akhibi, Freshman
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X , and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG