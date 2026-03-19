FSU Football Kicker Conor McAneney Arrested on Felony Charges in South Florida

The Florida State Seminoles believed they had added a developmental piece to bolster their special teams unit when they brought in Conor McAneney through the transfer portal last cycle. With an open competition at place kicker heading into 2026, McAneney was expected to factor into the mix this spring.

However, those plans have likely shifted following news that the sophomore is now facing multiple charges stemming from an arrest in South Florida.

FSU Kicker Arrested on Felony Charges in Fort Lauderdale

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during a stoppage in play against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

According to Broward County Sheriff's Office records, McAneney was arrested on Wednesday, March 18, in Fort Lauderdale and faces a felony charge tied to allegations of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence and trespassing an occupied structure. He can be seen in his mugshot with injuries to his face and a swollen lip.

The news was first reported by Fox Sport's Andy Slater.

SLATER SCOOP: Florida State Seminoles kicker Conor McAneney was arrested and charged with a felony on Wednesday in South Florida.



The recent FSU signee is accused of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence. pic.twitter.com/WNmYkjrnOY — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) March 19, 2026

As of Thursday morning, McAneney remained in custody at the main jail. Bond for all three charges was listed at $0.00, with each case pending trial. Trespassing is classified as a first-degree misdemeanor, while resisting an officer with violence and battery on an officer are both third-degree felonies.

McAneney, a native of Plumbridge, Tyrone, in Northern Ireland, didn’t draw much attention in the transfer portal but ultimately landed at Quincy, where he split time between placekicking and kickoff duties during the 2025 season. At Quincy, he converted 7 of 10 field goal attempts, including a career-long 45-yarder. He also made all four extra points in the finale and recorded 16 touchbacks on 49 kickoff attempts.

What This Means for Florida State’s Kicking Situation

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell after losing the game to the Pittsburgh Panthers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The Florida State Seminoles are in the middle of a two-week break from spring camp following their first week of practices. McAneney was expected to compete for the open place-kicking job this season after former FSU kicker Jake Weinberg departed earlier this year.

If dismissed from the team, Oklahoma State transfer Gabe Panikowski would be the only scholarship place kicker remaining on the roster. However, redshirt junior Daniel Hughes, redshirt freshman Ethan Post, and redshirt sophomore Carter Jula could also factor into the competition heading into 2026.

Florida State’s next steps at kicker should become clearer as more information on McAneney’s status unfolds. FSU is set to resume spring practices on Tuesday, March 24.

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.