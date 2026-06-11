FSU Football Lands Near Bottom of ACC in Latest Ranking

Florida State is still fighting the shadow of what happened after its 13-0 run in 2023. The Seminoles have rebuilt major parts of the roster, overhauled the staff, and tried to reset the program's direction, but national perception has not followed yet.

That showed up again in the latest On3's latest ACC Power Rankings, where Andy Staples placed FSU near the bottom of the 17 football teams that make up the Atlantic Coast Conference.

For a program only three years removed from an ACC title, it is another reminder that the Seminoles are no longer being judged by their ceiling. They are being judged by the collapse that followed.

Florida State Ranks No. 12 in the ACC

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

On3's latest rankings placed FSU at No. 12 in the conference. Seemingly made less about whether Florida State has talent and more about whether anyone outside Tallahassee trusts the Seminoles to put it together.

"The fall from a 13-0 start and an ACC title in 2023 has been brutal. The Seminoles are 7-17 overall and 3-13 in ACC play the past two seasons," Staples wrote. "Florida State’s administration did coach Mike Norvell no favors last season when it considered firing him and then decided the price was too steep. An immediate decision one way or another would have offered clarity; instead, Florida State had to go through a National Signing Day and a portal cycle under the assumption that Norvell needs a miracle to keep his job."

A 7-17 record over the last two years and continued uncertainty around Norvell have changed the way the program is viewed nationally. Until FSU proves otherwise, the preseason benefit of the doubt has been nearly wiped away.

The Portal Overhaul Has to Work

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell gestures against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

"Florida State kept some promising players like twin sophomore defensive linemen Mandrell Desir and Darryll Desir, but Tallahassee wasn’t considered a top portal destination," Staples continued. Unfortunately, Florida State needed to use the portal to retool its offensive line and linebacker groups. QB Ashton Daniels improved Auburn’s offense when he finally saw the field late last season, but he’ll need to be even better against a rugged schedule that includes a visit from SMU on Labor Day and trips to Alabama, Louisville, and Miami."

Florida State's response to consecutive losing seasons was another aggressive offseason in the transfer portal. The Seminoles retained foundational pieces such as Duce Robinson, Mandrell, and Darryll Desir, but leaned heavily on newcomers to address weaknesses along the offensive line and at linebacker.

Whether those additions can quickly develop chemistry may determine if FSU climbs back into the upper half of the ACC or remains stuck in the middle of the conference standings.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.