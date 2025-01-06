Former FSU Defensive End, Seminole Legacy Transferring To Third School In Three Years
Another former member of Florida State's roster has found a new home.
On Sunday, former FSU defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. transferred to Oklahoma. Jones Jr., a Seminole legacy, spent one year in Tallahassee. He'll be suiting up for his third different program in three years in 2025.
Jones Jr. started in nine of his 11 appearances with the Seminoles, totaling a career-high 25 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, and a forced fumble. He recorded a season-best five tackles in FSU's loss to Clemson in October and had four tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble in the victory against Cal in September.
The former five-star prospect began his college career with the Georgia Bulldogs in 2022. He's totaled 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery during his time with the Bulldogs and Seminoles. Jones Jr. is the son of FSU Legend Marvin Jones Sr.
Jones Jr. stands at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds and is expected to have two years of eligibility to play one at Oklahoma.
The Seminoles have two scholarship defensive ends eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Jaden Jones, and redshirt junior Aaron Hester.
FSU signed four-star LaJesse Harrold, four-star Tylon Lee, three-star Darryll Desir, and three-star Mandrell Desir during the Early Signing Period.
Florida State also recently landed former Nebraska defensive end James Williams, former Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deante McCray, former Coastal Carolina defensive lineman Deamontae Diggs, and former Tennessee defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins in the transfer portal.
Jones Jr. is one of 19 scholarship players to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper, sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt freshman defensive end Lamont Green Jr., redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Julian Armella, junior tight end Brian Courtney, redshirt senior wide receiver Darion Williamson, redshirt sophomore tight end Jerrale Powers, redshirt sophomore linebacker Shawn Murphy, true freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, freshman defensive end DD Holmes, redshirt junior defensive end Patrick Payton, redshirt junior defensive tackle Grady Kelly, senior wide receiver Malik Benson, and redshirt freshman linebacker DeMarco Ward have also declared their intentions to move on.
