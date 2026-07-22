Florida State Lands Reclassified Defensive End Coming Off Breakout Season
In this story:
The Florida State Seminoles are evaluating every avenue as head coach Mike Norvell tries to rebuild the program for a second time.
With the Seminoles expected to sign a smaller class in #Tribe27, the coaching staff is looking to fill the holes with quality options.
READ MORE: FSU Football Gets Clarity On First Opponent's Quarterback
Florida State has taken a bunch of different paths in recent years to add talent to the roster, including the reclassification route.
After recently landing reclassified blue-chip defensive back Za'Kari Johnson, the Seminoles are making another move.
Reclassified Defensive End Chooses Florida State After Dominant Season
On Wednesday, standout defensive end Meshi Dobson announced his commitment to Florida State, picking the Seminoles over a list of offers such as Alabama, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, and Syracuse.
Dobson was a member of the 2028 class, but he's foregoing his senior season and plans to sign with FSU in December.
The Seminoles have been recruiting Dobson for over a year, extending him a scholarship following his performance at a summer camp in June of 2025. Since then, he's visited Florida State three more times, including twice since the program hired EDGE's coach Nick Williams.
Williams picked up where head coach Mike Norvell and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton left off, forming a strong bond with Dobson.
Syracuse actually offered Dobson while Williams was still working for the Orange.
Dobson has the potential to slide in as a JACK in Florida State's defense.
During his sophomore season at Plantation High School, Dobson totaled 72 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 pass deflection.
Dobson recorded 10+ tackles in three games, including a season-high 13 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, and a sack in a 28-13 loss to American Heritage High School on
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive end is regarded as a three-star prospect following his move to the 2027 class.
Dobson is the fifth defensive lineman in the fold, joining four-star DL Sam LeJeune, four-star DE Anthony Cavallaro, three-star DE Jaxon Holly, and three-star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
With the addition of Dobson, Florida State holds 17 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 40 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Four-Star RB Jayden Miles
Four-Star WR Sean Green
Three-Star WR Majay Thompson
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DE Meshi Dobson
Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly
Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Jernard Albright
Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III
Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa
Four-Star DB Ta'Shawn Poole
Four-Star DB Za'Kari Johnson
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
K Vance Fones
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior
Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior
Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior
Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior
Rylan Kennedy, Senior
Jalen Anderson, Junior
Mandrell Desir, Sophomore
Darryll Desir, Sophomore
Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman
Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman
Earnest Rankins, Freshman
Franklin Whitley, Freshman
Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman
Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman
Cam Brooks, Freshman
Chris Carbin, Freshman
Judah Daniels, Freshman
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X , and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG