Florida State Lands Reclassified Defensive End Coming Off Breakout Season

The Florida State Seminoles are evaluating every avenue as head coach Mike Norvell tries to rebuild the program for a second time.

With the Seminoles expected to sign a smaller class in #Tribe27, the coaching staff is looking to fill the holes with quality options.

READ MORE: FSU Football Gets Clarity On First Opponent's Quarterback

Florida State has taken a bunch of different paths in recent years to add talent to the roster, including the reclassification route.

After recently landing reclassified blue-chip defensive back Za'Kari Johnson, the Seminoles are making another move.

Reclassified Defensive End Chooses Florida State After Dominant Season

Meshi Dobson/Twitter

On Wednesday, standout defensive end Meshi Dobson announced his commitment to Florida State, picking the Seminoles over a list of offers such as Alabama, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, and Syracuse.

Dobson was a member of the 2028 class, but he's foregoing his senior season and plans to sign with FSU in December.

The Seminoles have been recruiting Dobson for over a year, extending him a scholarship following his performance at a summer camp in June of 2025. Since then, he's visited Florida State three more times, including twice since the program hired EDGE's coach Nick Williams.

Williams picked up where head coach Mike Norvell and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton left off, forming a strong bond with Dobson.

Syracuse actually offered Dobson while Williams was still working for the Orange.

Dobson has the potential to slide in as a JACK in Florida State's defense.

During his sophomore season at Plantation High School, Dobson totaled 72 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 pass deflection.

Dobson recorded 10+ tackles in three games, including a season-high 13 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, and a sack in a 28-13 loss to American Heritage High School on

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive end is regarded as a three-star prospect following his move to the 2027 class.

Dobson is the fifth defensive lineman in the fold, joining four-star DL Sam LeJeune, four-star DE Anthony Cavallaro, three-star DE Jaxon Holly, and three-star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

With the addition of Dobson, Florida State holds 17 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 40 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star WR Majay Thompson

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Meshi Dobson

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa

Four-Star DB Ta'Shawn Poole

Four-Star DB Za'Kari Johnson

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

K Vance Fones

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

Earnest Rankins, Freshman

Franklin Whitley, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Chris Carbin, Freshman

Judah Daniels, Freshman

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