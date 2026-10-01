FSU Football Has a Major Problem on Defense and the Stats Prove It

Florida State’s defense took a step forward against Central Arkansas, holding the Bears to seven points in a much-needed victory. But one performance against an FCS opponent has done little to ease concerns about the Seminoles as they return to ACC play this weekend.

Four games into the season, FSU remains near the bottom of the national rankings in several categories on defense.

For a program whose best teams have featured some of college football’s toughest defenses, the numbers stand in stark contrast.

FSU’s Passing Defense Ranks Near the Bottom Nationally

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (6) reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State ranks No. 126 nationally in total defense ahead of Week 5, allowing 429.8 yards per game. Its struggles against the pass are even more eye-opening, with the Seminoles ranked No. 135, allowing 290 passing yards allowed per game.

FSU allows 8.3 yards per pass attempt, and opponents have converted 27 of 59 third downs. That 45.8% conversion rate is the worst in the ACC.

Florida State is also tied for No. 90 in scoring defense, allowing 25.25 points per game, and tied for No. 80 against the run at 139.8 yards per game.

Four games in, FSU's defense ranks No. 126 nationally in total defense at 429.8 yards per game.



Scoring defense is tied for No. 90 (25.25 PPG), rushing defense No. 80 (139.8 YPG) and passing defense No. 135 (290.0 YPG). pic.twitter.com/xoirwzJk7A — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) September 29, 2026

The figures fall well below the program's best defensive performances.

The 2013 national championship team finished first nationally in scoring and passing defense and third in total defense. More recently, Norvell’s 2022 team finished fourth in passing defense and 15th in total defense.

This season’s four-game sample is alarming, and the Seminoles have substantial ground to make up as they enter a seven-game conference stretch.

A Potential to Expose FSU’s Defensive Weaknesses

Sep 19, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) rolls out to pass during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cavaliers average 40.5 points and 447.3 yards per game.

Quarterback Beau Pribula has completed 76.7% of his passes for 793 yards, 11 touchdowns, and one interception. Against Delaware last weekend, he completed 24 of 28 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns, adding a rushing touchdown.

Granted, that performance came against Delaware, but Florida State’s defensive numbers give little room for error in a season with significant stakes for Norvell and his staff.

Florida State should expect more from its defense. Holding Central Arkansas to seven points was encouraging, but it doesn’t erase the problems.

The Seminoles need a defense they can count on, especially with their first conference win still out of reach. Against Virginia on Saturday, they’ll need more than another reason to hope things are getting better.

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