FSU Football's Micahi Danzy Says Virginia Win Felt Like ‘Old Florida State’

Florida State delivered a performance it can build on Saturday, defeating Virginia 38-7 at Doak Campbell Stadium behind explosive plays on offense and a well-received disruptive defense.

For Danzy, Florida State’s performance against Virginia brought back a familiar feeling. The Seminoles scored 38 unanswered points while their defense recorded 10 sacks, giving both sides of the ball something to build on.

'It Felt Like Old Florida State'

Sep 26, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receivers Micahi Danzy (8) and Jayvan Boggs (15) celebrate a touchdown during the second half against the Central Arkansas Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It was amazing. You know, it felt like old Florida State being dominant on just both sides of the ball,” Danzy said after Monday's practice.

Florida State finished with 464 yards of total offense, including 281 rushing yards and 183 passing yards. The Seminoles averaged 7.1 yards per play and scored touchdowns on all four red-zone trips.

Defensively, FSU held Virginia to 205 total yards, including just 37 rushing yards on 40 attempts. The Seminoles recorded 10 sacks, limited the Cavaliers to 3 of 15 on third down and stopped all four of their fourth-down attempts. After allowing an opening-quarter touchdown, Florida State kept Virginia scoreless the rest of the way.

'It Was Just Another Practice to Us'

Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Rylan Kennedy (15) celebrates a sack with defensive lineman Mandrell Desir (3) during the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked about the team’s confidence following a strong week of practice, Danzy said the explosiveness carried into Saturday’s game.

“So it just translated to the game like it was just another practice to us it felt like,” Danzy continued. “So that’s all it was to us. Just another practice.”

Through five games this season, Danzy has caught 15 passes for 243 yards and added 28 rushing yards on three carries. In 21 career games at Florida State, he has totaled 43 receptions for 852 yards and three touchdowns, along with 249 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries.

“So we just executed what we’ve been practicing,” Danzy said. “That’s all we did like what we’ve been practicing.”

Florida State’s defense held Virginia to 205 total yards, including just 37 rushing yards on 40 attempts, while recording 10 sacks. The Cavaliers converted only three of 15 third-down attempts and went 0 for 4 on fourth down.

“We had five three-and-outs,” head coach Mike Norvell said on Monday. “That’s a dominant style of defense.”

The defense also recorded 12 tackles for loss, further showcasing a dominant performance.

The Seminoles now have to carry that execution on the road when they face Louisville on Friday at 7 p.m. ET Friday on ESPN, with a chance to build on their first ACC win of the season.

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