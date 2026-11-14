FSU Football Fans Celebrate Back-To-Back Road Wins After Pitt Victory
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The Florida State Seminoles are giving fans a reason to crack a smile again on gamedays.
After hitting a program-low 12 straight road losses and pulling the plug on Mike Norvell with four games remaining in the 2026 season, the Seminoles have rallied in spectacular fashion. Florida State has now won back-to-back games outside of Tallahassee following a 16-10 win over Pittsburgh.
The victory took plenty of guts and grit. Florida State displayed intensity, passion, and pride, looking like the team that wanted it more in a matchup against a Pittsburgh program that has formed an identity around its toughness.
There's no question. It was the Seminoles who were the tougher team on Friday night in all three phases of the game.
Florida State could've fallen apart in the fourth quarter. In an eight-play sequence, Ashton Daniels lost a fumble after the refs refused to blow forward progress dead, were possibly robbed of a game-changing interception, and had star linebacker Chris Jones ejected on a questionable targeting call.
Instead, as interim head coach Rick Stockstill said after the game, FSU didn't flinch. The Seminoles took a deep breath and did something they rarely did during the previous head coach's final three seasons, despite his mantra; respond.
Shortly after Jones was ejected, fellow linebacker Caleb LaVallee sacked Corey Dailey on fourth down. Florida State's offense followed that up with a long field goal to extend the advantage to six, which forced the Panthers to push for the end zone.
The Seminoles got Pittsburgh off the field in three plays on the ensuing possession. Though the offense had to punt the ball back to the Panthers, Daniel Hughes' best punt of the season and another fourth-down stop helped FSU secure the victory.
Stockstill and Sims are two former players who are now living out a dream. The major spark in this turnaround might come down to culture. The two have preached the tradition and history of Florida State, making it clear that the current Seminoles aren't just playing for themselves, they're representing everyone who has ever worn garnet and gold.
Florida State's coaching staff is pushing the right buttons, and now this team can celebrate for another week.
Check out the reactions below.
Florida State Fans Fired Up After Another Road Victory
Florida State Is 2-0 In The Post-Mike Norvell Era
Ernie Sims Deserves His Flowers
ACC Refs Went Full ACC, But It Didn't Matter
FSU Football And FSU Basketball Win On Same Day For First Time Since 2020
FSU Fans Have Something To Look Forward To In Doak
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG