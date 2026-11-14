FSU Football Fans Celebrate Back-To-Back Road Wins After Pitt Victory

The Florida State Seminoles are giving fans a reason to crack a smile again on gamedays.

After hitting a program-low 12 straight road losses and pulling the plug on Mike Norvell with four games remaining in the 2026 season, the Seminoles have rallied in spectacular fashion. Florida State has now won back-to-back games outside of Tallahassee following a 16-10 win over Pittsburgh.

The victory took plenty of guts and grit. Florida State displayed intensity, passion, and pride, looking like the team that wanted it more in a matchup against a Pittsburgh program that has formed an identity around its toughness.

There's no question. It was the Seminoles who were the tougher team on Friday night in all three phases of the game.

Florida State could've fallen apart in the fourth quarter. In an eight-play sequence, Ashton Daniels lost a fumble after the refs refused to blow forward progress dead, were possibly robbed of a game-changing interception, and had star linebacker Chris Jones ejected on a questionable targeting call.

Instead, as interim head coach Rick Stockstill said after the game, FSU didn't flinch. The Seminoles took a deep breath and did something they rarely did during the previous head coach's final three seasons, despite his mantra; respond.

Shortly after Jones was ejected, fellow linebacker Caleb LaVallee sacked Corey Dailey on fourth down. Florida State's offense followed that up with a long field goal to extend the advantage to six, which forced the Panthers to push for the end zone.

The Seminoles got Pittsburgh off the field in three plays on the ensuing possession. Though the offense had to punt the ball back to the Panthers, Daniel Hughes' best punt of the season and another fourth-down stop helped FSU secure the victory.

Stockstill and Sims are two former players who are now living out a dream. The major spark in this turnaround might come down to culture. The two have preached the tradition and history of Florida State, making it clear that the current Seminoles aren't just playing for themselves, they're representing everyone who has ever worn garnet and gold.

Florida State's coaching staff is pushing the right buttons, and now this team can celebrate for another week.

Check out the reactions below.

Florida State Fans Fired Up After Another Road Victory

Florida State Is 2-0 In The Post-Mike Norvell Era

2-0 on the road since Bumvell was fired. You can’t make it up!! — Will (@Willards40) November 14, 2026

Its almost like Norvell was actually the problem....surprise, surprise. — Reacher 🇺🇲🦅🇺🇲🦅🇺🇲🦅🇺🇲 (@Reachergaming) November 14, 2026

Norvell clearly holding down the program!!! Let Ernie coach D next season! These boys are playing!! — Ryan Delk (@RyanDelk04) November 14, 2026

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Ernie Sims Deserves His Flowers

ERNIE SIMS IS HIM — Blake🌴 (@blakefl17) November 14, 2026

BIG RICK AND ERNIE SIMS!! 🔥



Also, get us out of this TRASH conference!!! ASAP. — Angle Hernandez ⚾️ (@baseballumpireA) November 14, 2026

Dude looked like a psychopath on the sidelines tonight — brhollis (@brhollis) November 14, 2026

Make Ernie full time DC. 1) let him recruit NOW with certainty that he will be returning 2) make it non negotiable when hiring new HC 3) let that man cook



Someone is going to make him DC in 27, why not us — K Pickett (@k_pickett11) November 14, 2026

Admin, guarantee us right now Ernie is on staff next year — Homer (@jackonole) November 14, 2026

ACC Refs Went Full ACC, But It Didn't Matter

Terrible officiating, multiple mistakes by Vets, still won a game on THE ROAD on a FRIDAY immediately after Norvell was fired. Great job by Sims tonight — No Sweat Fsu (@NoSweatFsu) November 14, 2026

Despite playing against the officials all night as well, we go out and get a gutsy win. HUGE W LET'S GO GET ANOTHER ONE AND GO BOWLING — Blackbeard Talks Sports (@BlackbeardTalks) November 14, 2026

2-0 on the road! Refs were terrible! Love the effort on D! — starspangled (@dmack1169) November 14, 2026

FSU Football And FSU Basketball Win On Same Day For First Time Since 2020

FSU football wins.

FSU basketball wins.



Let’s go baby. — Brett Lane (@Bub_1992) November 14, 2026

FSU Fans Have Something To Look Forward To In Doak

Doak is gonna be ROCKIN next Saturday 🔥🔥 — Leon Carosi (@passthatsauce) November 14, 2026

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