FSU Football at Pittsburgh Panthers: 19 Players Already Ruled Out

The Florida State Seminoles are going into their second consecutive road game. After winning last weekend's trip at Boston College, FSU is hoping to carry the momentum into a matchup against Pittsburgh.

This will be the Seminoles' final game away from home during the 2026 season. Florida State needs two victories in the next three games to be eligible for a bowl.

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This is Florida State's sixth straight conference game, so both programs will be releasing updated ACC availability reports on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and two hours before kickoff on Friday evening.

Florida State previously lost running back Ousmane Kromah, wide receiver Duce Robinson, safety Karson Hobbs, linebacker Izayia Williams, and linebacker Daylen Green to season-ending injuries.

On Tuesday evening, the ACC released its first availability report for the game.

First ACC Availability Report For FSU-Pittsburgh

Oct 31, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs the ball against the Clemson Tigers in the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State ruled out cornerback Quindarrius Jones for the third straight game. Defensive lineman Kevin Wynn is also sidelined for the second conse weekend, something interim head coach Rick Stockstill hinted at earlier this week.

The big news is in the backfield. Running back Quintrevion Wisner was banged up last week and played limited snaps. He's already been listed as out for the Pittsburgh game. That means a lot of weight is going to be on Amari Thomas' shoulders.

The fourth string running back entering the season, Thomas leads a running back room that is down to himself, Zay Parks, and Gavin Markey.

Offensive lineman Bradyn Welch-Joiner is out. That was expected following his leg injury against the Eagles. Sophomore Chavez 'Sandman' Thompson will make his first career start.

Overall, the Seminoles ruled out 11 players.

The Panthers have listed eight players as unavailable for the contest.

Check out the full report below.

Florida State Seminoles:

OUT:

— RB Ousmane Kromah (out for season)

— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.

— RB Quintrevion Wisner

— WR Duce Robinson (out for season)

— OL Bradyn Welch-Joiner

— DL Kevin Wynn

— LB Noah LaVallee

— LB Izayia Williams (out for season)

— LB Daylen Green (out for season)

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

— DB Quindarrius Jones

— DB Karson Hobbs (out for season)

QUESTIONABLE:

— LB Caleb LaVallee

— DL Deante McCray

— DB Jamari Howard

— K Conor McAneney

PROBABLE:

— LB Blake Nichelson

— DB K.J. Kirkland

Pittsburgh Panthers:

OUT:

— QB Mason Heintschel

— TE Elijah Lagg

— TE Max Hunt

— WR Tyreek Robinson

— WR Rodney Dunbar

— LB Cameron Lindsey

— DB Allen Bryant

— DB Isaac Patterson

QUESTIONABLE:

— RB Ja'Kyrian Turner

— DL Sean FitzSimmons

— DL Eliyt Naime

— LB DeMarco Ward

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