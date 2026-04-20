Florida State Seminoles Football Star Projected to Lead Nation in Bold Prediction
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The Florida State Seminoles brought back arguably their biggest star for another season.
The Seminoles' most important retention following the 2025 campaign was keeping breakout wide receiver Duce Robinson in Tallahassee for another year. Robinson had an opportunity to pursue an NFL career but ultimately decided he had unfinished business in Tallahassee.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell Shares Great News After FSU Football Ends Spring
Ahead of his final run at the college level, Robinson has proven that he is a major piece for Florida State. Not only is he a deep threat on every snap, but he's a leader by example and is someone other players look to for answers.
Even after breaking the 1,000-yard mark as a junior, it wouldn't surprise anyone within the program if Robinson is even better next fall.
Duce Robinson Projected To Lead FBS In Receiving
Earlier this month, CBS Sports' Cody Nagel pinned bold predictions for every team in the ACC.
Florida State has seen four wide receivers lead the country in receiving dating back to 1964. However, no Seminole has accomplished the feat since Snoop Minnis in 2000.
Nagel is projecting Robinson to be the fifth.
"After finishing eighth nationally with 1,081 receiving yards in 2025, Duce Robinson chose to return to Florida State instead of entering the 2026 NFL Draft," Nagel wrote. "Now, he enters 2026 as one of the most productive receivers in the country."
"The volume is already there. Robinson accounted for 29.8% of Florida State's targets last season, a top-15 mark nationally, and he paired that with elite efficiency, finishing 10th in yards per target," Nagel added. "In other words, he was maximizing opportunities. If that usage holds -- or even ticks up slightly -- the path is there to lead the FBS in receiving yards."
Last fall, Robinson averaged 19.3 yards per reception, earning first-team All-ACC honors. Combined with athletic threat Micahi Danzy, Florida State should have one of the most explosive wide receiver combinations in the country.
Robinson and Florida State open their season against New Mexico State on Saturday, August 29.
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?
Duce Robinson, Senior
Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore
Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman
Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman
Devin Carter, Freshman
Jasen Lopez, Freshman
EJ White, Freshman
Darryon Williams, Freshman
Brandon Bennett, Freshman
Jonah Winston, Freshman
Tony Bland, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG