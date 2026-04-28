The 16 Best Picks of the 2026 NFL Draft

After three days, 257 picks and a steady stream of surprises, the 2026 NFL draft came to a close Saturday night in Pittsburgh.

There were head-scratching picks, stunning falls and arguments over the value and merit of consensus boards. Perhaps more importantly, 32 teams fought to bolster their rosters , playoff odds and long-term outlooks.

It won’t be clear who the true winners and losers are for at least two seasons, if not three. But some teams certainly positioned themselves better than others.

Here are my 16 favorite picks across all seven rounds of the 2026 draft, listed in the order they were drafted.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Dallas Cowboys: Round 1, No. 11

Reports emerged ahead of the draft that the Cowboys could trade up from No. 12 for an elite defensive prospect. Most projections predicted the Cowboys could leap into the first nine picks. Instead, Dallas waited and only moved up one pick, and landed the No. 5 player on my big board . The Cowboys struggled defensively last year, and Downs is a problem-solver who can fit several positions. He’s smart, physical, rangy and should immediately improve Dallas’s defense.

Rueben Bain Jr., edge, Miami

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Round 1, No. 15

Bain once seemed a viable No. 1 overall pick during his final season at Miami, but questions about his arm length (and his involvement in a 2024 fatal car crash ) drove him down the board. Still, falling to No. 15 didn’t seem possible, and the Buccaneers appeared stuck within tiers for their needs at linebacker and pass rusher. This pairing—between the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and a team that narrowly missed the postseason last year, despite needing more physicality and disruption off the edge–has a lot of potential, and Bain gets to stay in his home state.

Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Houston Texans: Round 2, No. 36

The Texans needed to improve their interior line play on both sides of the ball. After selecting Georgia Tech guard Keylan Rutledge at No. 26 to satisfy one need, they filled another with McDonald. The reigning Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, McDonald was expected to be a first-round pick and was in Pittsburgh for the draft . McDonald is powerful at the point of attack and should help Houston’s run defense right away.

D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

New York Jets: Round 2, No. 50

Ponds fell because of his size—he measured 5' 9" and 182 pounds at the NFL combine—but he’s pound-for-pound one of the best true football players in the draft class. He’s smart, competitive and plays with more physicality than his size would suggest. Ponds, a proven winner who became more comfortable in a leadership role last year at Indiana, is also a quality culture piece for Jets coach Aaron Glenn.

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Indianapolis Colts: Round 2, No. 53

The Colts waited 46 picks to get on the clock and then moved down six more slots before adding Allen, the No. 17 player on my big board. Allen is not only a big-time value pick, but he fills a considerable need as a potential replacement for Zaire Franklin. Allen has high-level instincts and processing skills, and his blend of physicality and leadership bodes well for his future in the middle of Indianapolis’s defense.

The Commanders added an offensive weapon for Jayden Daniels, picking Antonio Williams in the third round of the draft. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Washington Commanders: Round 3, No. 71

The Commanders could’ve taken a receiver at No. 7 and received high marks for doing so. If Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate had been available, perhaps they would’ve pulled the trigger. But Washington landed a good value pick with Williams (No. 49 on my big board), a loose mover who can also impact games on special teams. Williams is dangerous after the catch, and his playmaking skills add a welcome dimension for Jayden Daniels and the Commanders’ offense.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Las Vegas Raiders: Round 4, No. 101

Buzz started building a few hours before the draft about a potential fall for McCoy, once projected as the draft’s top corner. But it was hard to envision the Tennessee corner falling this far. He missed the entire 2025 season due to a torn ACL, and his medical evaluations at the combine reportedly raised red flags for teams. McCoy is wiry but fast, explosive, fluid and showed quality anticipation and ball skills in ’24 at Tennessee. This is a tremendous Day 3 swing by the Raiders.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, edge, Penn State

Green Bay Packers: Round 4, No. 120

I’ve been higher on Dennis-Sutton than most, dating back to last summer, but the general perception around the Penn State defender still suggested he’d be a Day 2 pick. Dennis-Sutton is big, long and strong at 6' 6" and 256 pounds with 33½-inch arms, and while he’s not overly explosive, he has a solid bag of pass-rush moves and is a ready-made run defender. The Packers were expected to target a defensive end early in the draft, but still landed a viable piece on Day 3.

Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

New Orleans Saints: Round 4, No. 136

The Saints double-dipped at receiver after taking Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson at No. 8. While playing time may be difficult for Lance with Tyson and Chris Olave in the fold, this is a good landing spot for him. He’ll have little pressure to contribute right away, and Lance has plenty of upside. He’s an intriguing prospect at 6' 3" and 204 pounds, and with a 4.34-second 40-yard dash in his back pocket. He was No. 85 on my big board, so the Saints found good value, too.

Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

Miami Dolphins: Round 4, No. 138

The Dolphins drafted two of college football’s most productive linebackers in Louis and Texas Tech’s Jacob Rodriguez, bolstering a defense that greatly needed help. Louis is undersized at 6' 0" and 220 pounds, but he’s an established playmaker with a lot of range. He checked in at No. 73 on my big board and should give the Dolphins an immediate contributor on special teams while finding his niche defensively.

Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

Detroit Lions: Round 5, No. 157



The Lions needed more depth at cornerback, and Abney, who was No. 71 on my big board, would’ve been a viable selection in the third round. A two-year starter at Arizona State with above-average ball production, Abney is undersized but uber competitive with outstanding instincts. He should be a bonus to Detroit’s secondary earlier than most expected.

Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina

Buffalo Bills: Round 5, No. 167

Kilgore’s physical tools and college production should inspire confidence that he can grow into a starting safety, which is quite the find for the Bills in the fifth round. Kilgore is 6' 1" and 210 pounds with 32⅞-inch arms, and he ran a 4.40-second 40-yard dash. He snagged eight interceptions at South Carolina and just turned 21 in January. Kilgore is loose, fluid, explosive and has a knack for making plays on the ball. He has all the attributes necessary to outplay his draft slot.

Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU

Atlanta Falcons: Round 6, No. 215

Perkins entered the 2024 season as a potential top-10 pick, but a torn ACL dashed those aspirations. The Falcons drafted Perkins, believing he could return to the form that first put him on professional radars, and they’re justified in taking that swing late in the sixth round. Perkins is fast, rangy and versatile, with the chance to play as an off-ball linebacker and make an impact as a blitzer. The Falcons will have to find a role for Perkins, but he’s talented enough to become a legitimate starter.

Jaren Kanak, TE, Oklahoma

Tennessee Titans: Round 7, No. 225

Kanak played linebacker for three years at Oklahoma before transitioning to tight end in 2025, but he was brilliant in his lone season at the position. At 6' 2" and 234 pounds, Kanak is a move tight end with pass-catching upside, and he’s a developing player with a high ceiling. Whether Kanak finds the field this fall remains to be seen, but he’s a fun swing in the seventh round.

Rayshaun Benny, DT, Michigan

Baltimore Ravens: Round 7, No. 250

There was little reason for Benny to still be available late into the seventh round. A Senior Bowl standout, Benny ranked No. 105 on my big board and has a solid combination of size, length and quickness at 6' 3" and 298 pounds. Benny is powerful, has an adequate pass-rush arsenal and can shoot gaps on rushing downs. He can find his way into Baltimore’s interior defensive line rotation.

Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

Indianapolis Colts: Round 7, No. 254

How did Burks fall this far? It’s one of the draft’s most pressing questions, but Indianapolis surely won’t complain. The Colts were linked to receivers on Day 2, and while they didn’t take one, they still landed a player whom many analysts viewed as a top-100 prospect. Burks was No. 58 on my big board, and he’s a fluid, explosive athlete with the intelligence necessary to create separation from the slot. He has the pass-catching chops to make an impact early as a pro.

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