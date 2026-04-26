2026 NFL Draft by the Numbers: What Positions, Conferences and Schools Had Most Players Picked?

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The 2026 NFL draft is done and dusted. While undrafted free agents begin locking down deals with clubs, the league will begin shifting gears toward mini camp and training camp in the coming months.

257 players were drafted in ’26, with Buffalo linebacker Red Murdock earning the title of “Mr. Irrelevant” as the last player to hear his name called from the podium at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium.

Now that we’ve reached the end of the three-day marathon, let’s take a look at some of the numbers behind the draft, including the number of players selected by position, by college conference and by school.

Number of players drafted at each position:

Position Number of Drafted Players First-Round Selections Quarterback 10 2 Running Back 13 2 Wide Receiver 36 5 Tight End 22 1 Tackle 22 7 Guard 17 2 Center 11 0 Defensive Tackle 27 2 Defensive end/Edge 26 5 Linebacker 24 2 Cornerback 27 2 Safety 19 2 Kicker 1 0 Punter 2 0

The position with the most players drafted in ’26 was wide receiver, with 36 prospects getting selected across the three-day event in Pittsburgh. Offensive tackle was at a premium in the first round, with seven teams addressing the o-line early, but as we got into the middle rounds, teams began prioritizing other positions. Behind wide receiver, the defensive tackle and cornerback positions both had 27 players picked.

The 36 receivers picked this year surpasses last season’s tally of 32. That ties the record for the modern era, on equal footing with the 2003, ’20 and ’21 drafts.

Number of players drafted from each conference

Conference Drafted Players First-Round Selections American 4 0 ACC 38 6 Big 12 38 6 Big Ten 68 10 Conference USA 1 0 FCS Schools 4 0 Independents 7 2 MAC 4 0 Mountain West 3 1 Pac-12 0 0 SEC 87 7 Sun Belt 2 0

The first round was Big Ten heavy, with 10 players selected from the conference in the opening round. The SEC, who usually dominate this metric, picked up steam in the middle rounds, with 29 players selected on Day 2 alone. In the end, the SEC had the most players selected, with 87, a the most ever by a single conference. The Big Ten finished with 68 draftees, a few shy of last year’s mark of 71.

Schools with the most players drafted (5+)

School Players Drafted First-Round Selections Ohio State 11 4 Texas A&M 10 1 Alabama 10 2 Clemson 9 2 Miami 9 3 Texas Tech 9 1 Georgia 8 1 Indiana 8 2 Penn State 7 1 Oregon 7 2 Iowa 7 0 Washington 7 0 LSU 7 1 Oklahoma 7 0 Notre Dame 6 2 Tennessee 6 0 Missouri 6 0 Texas 6 0 Michigan 6 0 Florida 5 1 Auburn 5 1

This year, Ohio State reigned supreme at the ’26 draft, ending the event with 11 players selected, including four in the first round. Close behind were Texas A&M and Alabama, both of whom had 10 players get drafted.

Related: NFL Draft Proves Ohio State Is the Standard in College Football

The record for most players picked in one draft is held by Georgia, when they had 15 players taken in the ’22 draft.

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