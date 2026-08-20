FSU Football Gets Multiple Key Contributors Back Ahead of Season Opener

Florida State is nearing the end of fall camp after 17 practices, including what head coach Mike Norvell described as a “grueling” three-day stretch this week.

The Seminoles also experienced their first game-week schedule as newcomers began adjusting to the season's routine.

FSU will hold a speed-focused practice Friday before conducting a mock game Saturday. That will officially close fall camp and allow the Seminoles to turn their full attention toward the season opener against New Mexico State, with Norvell providing several encouraging personnel updates ahead of the season.

Quintrevion Wisner Returns to Practice

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas transfer Quintrevion Wisner had been sidelined for much of fall camp while working his way back into the rotation. Norvell confirmed Thursday that the veteran running back has returned to practice

“He was able to get back in practice here this week, and you feel confident about what that’ll look like here this next week,” Norvell said after Thursday's practice.

Norvell also said linebacker Mikai Gbayor and wide receiver Jayvan Boggs have been fully cleared after initially appearing likely to remain game-time decisions for the opener.

“I truly was anticipating that being a game-week decision in Week 1, but I think both those guys have shown that they’re going to be fully ready to go,” Norvell continued. “They got cleared to be able to participate, and it’s been good seeing that push.”

Mike Norvell Confident in Florida State’s Offensive Line

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With Florida State regaining another option in its backfield, the competition among the players blocking for him still remains up for grabs.

Offensive line coach Herb Hand noted on Wednesday that the Seminoles had not finalized their starting five, but Norvell said that the ongoing competition was a good problem to have.

“I feel good about our offensive line, and so that would be the good problem to have,” Norvell said. “We have guys that are absolutely pushing. Just as they’re growing their consistency and understanding, what they’ve been able to put on the field here throughout the last two and a half, three weeks, they’ve put themselves in that conversation.”

With an entirely rebuilt offensive line, Norvell remained vague about who the starting five would be. However, the confidence he has in his offensive front coming August 29 is high.

“I feel good about that group. I feel good about the first five that will be running out there a little over a week from now,” Norvell said. “I feel very confident in what they’ll be able to do and what that’ll look like, but it’s definitely been a very competitive fall camp. I feel like we’ve got seven, eight guys that are all very capable of being in that discussion.”

With Wisner, Gbayor and Boggs back in the fold and confidence growing along the offensive line, the Seminoles will use Saturday’s mock game as their final test before shifting into preparation for New Mexico State.

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