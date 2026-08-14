Mike Norvell Disappointed by FSU Football's Season-Ending Defensive Injury

The Florida State Seminoles are reeling in the aftermath of losing a player to a season-ending injury for the first time this fall.

Earlier this week, junior defensive back Karson Hobbs tore his ACL. Hobbs initially revealed the news on social media on Tuesday evening.

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Head coach Mike Norvell addressed the situation during his recent media availability.

Norvell Comments On FSU's Loss Of Karson Hobbs

Notre Dame cornerback Karson Hobbs celebrates after intercepting a pass in the second half of a NCAA football game against NC State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Wednesday, Norvell confirmed that Hobbs will be out for the year.

The news is disappointing for the Seminoles, as the light had begun to turn on for Hobbs in recent practices. Florida State will be right by his side during the rehab process.

"Unfortunately, Karson Hobbs went down yesterday. He will be out for the season," Norvell said. "Disappointed for the young man. As a guy that came in, went through the spring, transitionally, had new experiences, some expectations, and you see him, what he was doing through the summer, coming into fall camp."

"I thought this last week was one of the biggest steps that we've seen, and just unfortunately went down. Had an injury yesterday that's going to keep him out for the rest of the year. But definitely fully expecting him to make a great recovery and to grow through an adverse situation," Norvell added. "Our hearts are with him. Just so disappointed for the young man because you really saw some progress coming from him."

Hobbs just arrived in Tallahassee in January, transferring to Florida State after two years at Notre Dame. In his 16 appearances with the Fighting Irish, Hobbs totaled 7 tackles, 1 interception, and 1 pass deflection.

After playing cornerback at Notre Dame, the Seminoles were working on transitioning Hobbs to safety. He was gaining momentum to enter the rotation behind Ashlynd Barker, Ma'Khi Jones, CJ Richard Jr., and K.J. Kirkland.

Depth is now a concern outside of the top four. Florida State could turn to senior Donny Hiebert, who has contributed primarily on special teams during his career. There are also some underclassmen pushing for snaps, with sophomore Max Redmon and true freshmen Chuck Kennon, Tre Bell III, and Jordan Crutchfield leading the charge.

Hobbs will have two seasons of eligiblity remaining following the 2026 season.

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