Anonymous Source Believes Ashton Daniels Will Exceed Expectations At Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles are banking on veteran quarterback Ashton Daniels to deliver in 2026. Essentially, Florida State is putting most of its eggs in Daniels' basket, naming him the starter shortly after the conclusion of spring practice.

Daniels brings a resume of mixed results to Tallahassee. He's 5-18 as a starter over his tenure at Stanford and Auburn, while throwing just 24 touchdowns to 22 interceptions in his college career.

READ MORE: Where FSU Football's 2026 Season Could Be Decided

There's a decent chance Florida State's acquisition of a quarterback transfer will fail for the third consecutive season. At the same time, Daniels has impressed coaches and players within the program, earning the belief he will outperform expectations.

Confidence Growing Around FSU QB Ashton Daniels

Auburn Tigers quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Alabama Crimson Tide leads Auburn Tigers 17-6. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CBS Sports' Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz recently broke down some of the biggest storylines in the ACC, including a look at breakout and under-the-radar stars in the league.

The chatter flowing out of the 850 mostly centers on Daniels and the attitude he brings to the table.

"I think he's going to play a lot better than people think he will. He's really smart. He really has a workman attitude to everything. He's not prima-donnish," an anonymous source told CBS Sports. "Everything he's gone through in his career, you can tell it keeps him humble and keeps him focused on the right things."

"I think he can feel the confidence that people in the program have in him. And he's also got enough playmakers around him that I think his talent will show up."

At the very least, Daniels has won over those within the program. Obviously, he's learning his third offense in as many years, but he's been able to do it before.

Plus, Daniels put together some of his top performances at Auburn last season. In four total appearances, he completed 68/119 passes for 797 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing 63 times for 280 yards and two more scores.

That included 442 yards of total offense and four touchdowns against Vanderbilt, along with 367 yards and a score against Alabama.

The Seminoles would certainly take similar results.

Florida State is only 83 days away from its season-opener against New Mexico State on Saturday, August 29.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee - 7:00 p.m. ET on The CW

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee - 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

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