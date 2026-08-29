FSU Football vs. New Mexico State: Pre-Game Injury Updates

Kickoff is closing in for Florida State's first game of the 2026 season, a home contest against New Mexico State. Following losing seasons last year, both programs want to get the new campaign started with a victory.

Florida State enters the matchup as nearly a five-touchdown favorite. That's not a major shock. Even with the struggles in 2025, the Seminoles still dominated lesser competition, blowing out East Texas A&M and Kent State.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions For FSU Football vs. New Mexico State

The Aggies are bringing back nine starters, but they have to break in a new quarterback. Furman transfer Trey Hedden is moving up to the FBS to run the offense for New Mexico State.

Ahead of the game, there are some injuries to monitor on both sides.

Who Is OUT For Florida State-New Mexico State?

The Florida State Seminole Devin Carter (11) puts in work on the field with the first home game just a few weeks away, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Earlier this week, head coach Mike Norvell announced that wide receiver Devin Carter wouldn't play against New Mexico State. Carter is recovering from multiple transverse process fractures in his back, an injury he suffered in the preseason.

The Seminoles also lost junior safety Karson Hobbs to a torn ACL. Prior to going down, Hobbs was battling for a role in the two-deep, and his absence means Florida State could ask more of younger players in the defensive backfield.

Norvell previously revealed that he expects senior running back Quintrevion Wisner, sophomore wide receiver Jayvan Boggs, and fifth-year senior linebacker Mikai Gbayor to be available. All three players missed time during fall camp, with Boggs and Gbayor working their way back from injuries suffered in the spring.

Florida State has a few other players who are essentially game-time decisions, though Norvell didn't mention specific names.

On the other side, New Mexico State suffered a big loss when Tony Sanchez ruled out fifth-year senior defensive back Bernock Iya for the season. Iya suffered a lacerated liver in practice.

The Aggies will also be without tight end Josiah Thomas, while Cincinnati safety transfer Tayden Barnes will warm up to determine if he can play.

NoleGameday will be keeping an eye on Florida State pregame to see who is available. Follow along below for updates before the Seminoles kick off against the Aggies.

— Tre Wisner and Jayvan Boggs are both dressed out and warming up. They look ready to go.

— I have not spotted Gemari Sands with the running backs. He didn't appear on the depth chart.

— Freshman LB Izayia Williams is donning a small brace on his left knee. Otherwise, he looks ready to go.

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