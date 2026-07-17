FSU Football Newcomer Named One Of ACC's Top Transfers

While three Miami players dominated On3’s list of the ACC’s top 10 most impactful transfers for 2026, one Florida State newcomer managed to break into the rankings. Offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin, who joined the Seminoles from Auburn this past offseason.

Xavier Chaplin Lands Among On3’s Top 10 ACC Transfers

Xavier Chaplin - Instagram.com

On3 ranked Chaplin as the eighth-most impactful transfer entering the 2026 season, making him the only Florida State addition to crack the top 10.

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One of the ACC’s top transfers is ready for 2026#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/GLNjgCjA1u — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) July 17, 2026

Chaplin brings 38 games of experience to a Florida State offensive line replacing all five of last season’s starters.

He started 25 consecutive games at Virginia Tech from 2023–24, earning third-team All-America recognition in 2023 and honorable mention All-ACC honors the following season, before starting all 12 games at left tackle for Auburn in 2025.

The ranking suggested that Florida State is banking on Chaplin recapturing the form he displayed during his two seasons as a starter at Virginia Tech. On3 described his lone season at Auburn as “average” compared with the version of Chaplin who earned third-team All-America honors in 2023.

"Chaplin is huge (6-8, 346) and when he’s playing well, he can easily displace other humans in the run game. Even if he’s the Auburn version, he’ll help Florida State," On3's Andy Staples wrote. "If Chaplin returns to the form he showed in Blacksburg, he could be a major upgrade."

According to Pro Football Focus, he earned a 56.6 overall grade last season, including a 71.1 pass-blocking grade and a 56.4 run-blocking grade, while allowing 17 pressures and three sacks.

Those numbers could help explain why On3 characterized his season as “average,” compared with the third-team All-American form he displayed at Virginia Tech in 2023.

Chaplin’s Experience Matters for Florida State

Xavier Chaplin - Instagram.com

Chaplin will be one of the most experienced pieces on an offensive line, replacing all five starters from last season.

FSU added five offensive linemen through the transfer portal, but Chaplin’s 37 consecutive starts make him the centerpiece on the offensive front.

His experience does not guarantee that he will return to his Virginia Tech or Auburn form. However, the Seminoles need stability as they prepare to protect another Auburn transfer, quarterback Ashton Daniels, and establish a rushing attack featuring Quintrevion Wisner and Ousmane Kromah.

If Chaplin resembles his 2023 form, his impact could extend well beyond his No. 8 placement in On3’s rankings for a Seminoles team chasing a rebound.

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