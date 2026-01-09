FSU football makes important addition with Auburn LT Xavier Chaplin

The Florida State Seminoles are quickly putting together a solid haul in the transfer portal along the offensive line. Entering the offseason needing five new starters, the Seminoles have added four experienced faces this week.

Offensive line coach Herb Hand will have to flip the unit for the second consecutive year, but he's already shown the ability to do so.

Auburn redshirt junior offensive tackle transfer Xavier Chaplin is the latest to join the fold.

Xavier Chaplin Commits To Florida State

Nov 2, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies offensive lineman Xavier Chaplin (65) looks after quarterback Collin Schlee (3) who was shaken up on a play against the Syracuse Orange in the fourth quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

On Friday, Chaplin announced his commitment to Florida State over Kentucky. Coming off the heels of a visit to Tallahassee, the Seminoles were able to do enough to land the veteran offensive tackle.

Florida State has landed a commitment from Auburn OT transfer Xavier Chaplin, his rep tells @mzenitz and I for @CBSSports:



Chaplin started every game at LT for Auburn this year. Ranks as the No. 7 OT in the portal.



Huge get for Florida State. https://t.co/ENEWrgfYly pic.twitter.com/i8Akvk9aAk — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 9, 2026

Chaplin transferred to Auburn in 2025 after beginning his college career at Virginia Tech. He started in all 12 games for the Tigers and was teammates with transfer quarterback Ashton Daniels. Chaplin saw 823 snaps, grading out at 56.6 overall, per PFF. He was regarded much higher as a pass-blocker (71.1) than a run blocker (56.4). Chaplin gave up 17 pressures and three sacks.

The South Carolina native committed 12 penalties, including six total flags in consecutive games against Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

Chaplin was a three-star prospect in the 2022 class. He redshirted as a true freshman before stepping into the starting lineups for the Hokies. From 2023-24, Chaplin started 25 consecutive games at left tackle.

He was named a third-team All-American by College Football News in 2023 and earned All-ACC honorable mention honors in 2024.

Chaplin joins a transfer class that includes former Purdue offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner, former Bowling Green State offensive lineman Nate Pabst, and former Troy offensive lineman Paul Bowling.

The 6-foot-7, 348-pound offensive tackle will lock down the left side of the line in 2026. He's regarded as the No. 67 overall transfer and the No. 7 OT transfer according to 247Sports.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)

OL Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

OL Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/6)

TE Desirrio Riles, Junior (Announced 1/6)

DE Rylan Kennedy, Junior (Announced 1/6)

OL Paul Bowling, True Freshman (Announced 1/7)

P Daniel Hughes, Sophomore (Announced 1/8)

OL Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/9)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

DL Mandrell Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

DL Darryll Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

K Brunno Reus, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

OL Ja'Elyne Matthews, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

DB Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/6)

WR Lawayne McCoy, Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

LB Gav Holman, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/7)

DB Shamar Arnoux, True Freshman (Announced 1/8)

