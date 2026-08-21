FSU Football Post-Fall Camp Depth Chart Projection: Defense

The Florida State Seminoles are wrapping up a physical preseason in Tallahassee.

For the remainder of the fall, the Seminoles will finally get an opportunity to hit opponents, rather than just themselves.

READ MORE: Two Florida State Standouts Crack College Football's Top 150 Players

Florida State is going through a transition at all three levels of the defense. The Seminoles are set to field multiple new starters this season.

With less than a week before FSU releases its initial depth chart, NoleGameday took a stab at predicting how the two-deep will shape up on defense.

JACK:

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Rylan Kennedy (15) runs around the edge against the New Mexico State Aggies during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

1. Rylan Kennedy, Sr.

2. Jalen Anderson, Jr.

No changes to note here. Kennedy's added mass and muscle were useful throughout fall camp. Anderson made strides compared to the spring and will get his fair share of snaps.

Nose Tackle:

1. Daniel Lyons, RS Sr.

2. Kevin Wynn, RS Fr. OR Jordan Sanders, RS Sr.

Lyons answered the challenge in fall camp. Can he keep going when the bullets start flying? That much remains to be seen.

It doesn't sound like Wynn or Sanders separated themselves from the pack. Wynn is in much better shape compared to last year but still has strides to make in his development. Sanders missed the spring and is moving up in level of competition for the third straight season.

Defensive Tackle:

1. Mandrell Desir, So.

2. Deante McCray, RS Sr.

3. Earnest Rankins, Fr./Franklin Whitley, Fr.

I still feel like Mandrell Desir and Deante McCray might be essentially co-starters when the season begins. Desir might take some of that playing time away from McCray as the fall progresses.

Rankins and Whitley are still in the mix to be on the fringe of the rotation.

Defensive End:

1. Darryll Desir, So.

2. Deamontae Diggs, RS Sr.

No changes here. Darryll Desir is on track to take a big leap alongside his twin brother.

I don't feel 100% comfortable with Deamontae Diggs as the primary backup. Though a veteran, he's coming off a season-ending neck injury and doesn't have much P4 experience.

It's worth noting that Mandrell Desir is among the defensive linemen with the flexibility to contribute inside and outside.

Linebacker:

1. Mikai Gbayor, RS Sr. OR Caleb LaVallee, RS Jr.

2. Blake Nichelson, Sr.

If healthy, Gbayor's knowledge of Tony White's scheme might be enough to give him the edge. However, LaVallee has come on strong lately, despite missing most of last year due to an injury.

It's a positive develpment as LaVallee was a wildcard entering the preseason.

On the flip side, Nichelson showed up nicely in fall camp. Expect all three of these players to be on the field often, as depth appears to be a strength in the linebacker room.

MIKE Linebacker:

1. Chris Jones, Jr.

2. Omar Graham Jr., RS Sr.

Jones only solidified his presence atop the depth chart this preseason. His physicality and violence will be aspects that Seminole fans come to adore.

Graham Jr. is back for his fifth season and should be a reliable veteran.

Cornerback:

1. Ja'Bril Rawls, RS So.

2. Charles Lester III, RS Fr.

Nothing changes here. Rawls is the top cornerback on the roster and just needs to stay healthy.

Lester III created multiple turnovers in fall camp and might finally be seeing the light as he enters year three with the Seminoles. At one point, he was considered a five-star prospect.

Cornerback:

1. Quindarrius Jones, Sr.

2. Nehemiah Chandler, RS So.

I still believe Jones has the edge to start opposite Rawls. With that being said, this is a battle that remains pretty close.

That competition should be good for the cornerbacks as the season progresses. Chandler, Lester III, Ricky Knight III, Jamari Howard, and Chuck Kennon are all viable options.

Field Safety:

1. Ma'Khi Jones, So.

2. Max Redmon, So. OR Jordan Crutchfield, Fr.

Jones provides a high floor coming off a promising true freshman season at Duke.

The depth behind him took a hit with Karson Hobbs suffering a torn ACL. That means the Seminoles could lean on younger players such as Redmon, Crutchfield, Bell III, and Antonio Cromartie Jr., with senior Donny Hiebert a possibility as well.

ROVER Safety:

1. Ashlynd Barker, RS Sr.

2. K.J. Kirkland, RS Jr.

Barker will be one of Florida State's leaders on defense. He sets the tone every single day in practice.

Kirkland backs him up, even with the potential to start elsewhere.

Boundary Safety:

1. Kirkland OR CJ Richard Jr., RS So.

2. Max Redmon, So. OR Jordan Crutchfield, Fr.

The competition isn't finalized between Kirkland and Richard Jr. It wouldn't be shocking to see Florida State roll out Richard Jr. and utilize Kirkland's versatility off the bench.

Kirkland can contribute across the secondary.

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