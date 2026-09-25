FSU Football Projected To Face Mike Norvell's Former Team In Bowl Game

The Florida State Seminoles are 1-2 after the first quarter of the 2026 season. That means the Seminoles need to win 5 of their final 9 games to prevent the ongoing postseason drought from reaching three years.

As of now, Florida State will likely be the underdog in six of those contests. The schedule from here is daunting, as the Seminoles have three more ranked opponents on the books, and Virginia, Clemson, and Pittsburgh could feasibly work their way into the top-25.

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Anything less than a bowl game would probably cost Mike Norvell his job in year seven in Tallahassee. However, if the Seminoles are able to make an unlikely turnaround, who might be on the table in December?

FSU Projected to Face Memphis Tigers In Bowl Game

Memphis Tigers Head Coach Mike Norvell celebrates their 29-24 AAC Championship win over Cincinatti at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. W 28810 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Earlier this week, ESPN released its weekly bowl projections. While Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach each provide potential matchups for every bowl game, only the former has the Seminoles in the postseason after Week 3.

Bonagura penciled Florida State into the Frisco Bowl, which is scheduled for Wednesday, December 23, at 9:00 p.m. ET at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The college football analyst has the Seminoles taking on an interesting opponent; the Memphis Tigers.

Obviously, Norvell holds deep ties to the Tigers after serving as the program's head coach from 2016-19. He went 38-15 during his tenure at Memphis, making four straight bowl games, and compiling two 10+ win seasons, including a 12-1 campaign in 2019.

Under Norvell, Memphis was the first program to make three consecutive AAC championship games. He won 71.7% of his games, the highest mark by any Tigers head coach, past or present.

Florida State holds a 10-8-1 all-time series edge against Memphis. The Seminoles and Tigers met in Doak Campbell Stadium in 2024.

Memphis, which was paid $1.3 million to make the trip to Tallahassee, upset Florida State 20-12, dropping the Seminoles to 0-3 in a season that they finished 2-10.

The Tigers are led by first-year head coach Charles Huff. Memphis is 3-1, upsetting UNLV on the road and competing with Boise State in Idaho.

Memphis has made the postseason in 11 of the last 12 seasons.

Florida State takes on Central Arkansas on Saturday, September 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.

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