FSU Football Focused On Expanding Kevin Wynn's Role In Year 2

Florida State's defensive line has been a weak spot through three games. The Seminoles aren't creating any semblance of a pass rush and were worn down by Alabama on the ground throughout Saturday's loss.

It's clear that the coaching staff needs to consider making a few adjustments, and they do have a former top-100 recruit waiting in the wings. Less than two years ago, sophomore defensive lineman Kevin Wynn was the highest-ranked prospect in FSU's #Tribe25 class.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell Provides FSU Football Injury Updates, Including One on a Starter

Wynn was trending towards earning playing time as a freshman, but an injury late in the preseason derailed the majority of his 2025 campaign.

Throughout the offseason, he focused on getting back to full strength and reshaping his body.

The Seminoles are seeing progress in the right direction.

FSU Sees Potential For Larger Role For Kevin Wynn

Kevin Wynn/IG

Wynn has increased his snap count in each of his three appearances, getting on the field for 16 plays against Alabama, where he accumulated his highest PFF grade of the season.

Florida State is slowly bringing Wynn along, not trying to throw too much at him.

Head coach Mike Norvell believes he's working towards a bigger role.

"He's coming along. He's a guy we've had to manage a little bit throughout," Norvell said. "He's putting in a lot of good work. You feel his speed. You saw some flashes from him. Obviously, a big presence. He's done a great job with his body."

"Hopefully, we'll be able to continue to see that progression where you get in 20, 25 snaps in a game. Productive snaps," Norvell added. "And I think that would be a really good spot, would help us on there on that defensive front."

Wynn dropped weight throughout the spring and summer. He's in much better shape, and that change has been positive for the promising defensive lineman.

"I feel real light. I'll tell you, I'm moving. I can move better. I feel way more explosive like I used to," Wynn said. "Once I dropped all that weight, just getting back into the groove like I used to be, it just feels way better and more healthier for me to do what I need to do on the field and execute."

Wynn has totaled 4 tackles in his three appearances.

Florida State faces Central Arkansas on Saturday, September 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.

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