FSU Football Projected to Face Lower-Tier Opponent in Odd Bowl Game

With five games left in the regular season, Florida State is approaching a make-or-break stretch as the Seminoles continue to search for bowl eligibility. At 3-4, FSU needs three wins in order to break even and have a chance at the postseason.

For a program that expects to compete for championships, simply qualifying for a bowl seems modest. Florida State's latest bowl projection offers a glimpse of how far projections have fallen under head coach Mike Norvell.

Florida State's bowl projections vary by national outlet, with some expecting the Seminoles to miss the postseason altogether. CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford projects FSU to a bowl game; however, it is a matchup far removed from the sport’s biggest stages.

A December Trip to Puerto Rico

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive line Mandrell Desir (3) looks on from the bench against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Crawford's latest report, Florida State could face Georgia State in the San Juan Bowl. The inaugural TransPerfect San Juan Bowl is scheduled for December 16 at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The game will pit an ACC team against a Sun Belt opponent.

The stadium hosted games during the 2026 World Baseball Classic and will be renovated before the matchup for whichever teams do end up on the gridiron.

Georgia State enters this week at 4-3 (1-2 SBC) after consecutive losses to James Madison and Arkansas State.

For Florida State, that would mean an unfamiliar postseason matchup against a non-Power Four opponent. The Panthers currently have a better record than the Seminoles, and conference affiliation alone would hardly guarantee an FSU win, though the talent gap between the two teams would make that almost obvious.

A bowl game against a Sun Belt team would also leave the program well short of its championship ambitions.

FSU Needs Three Wins Over Its Final Five Games

Sep 26, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before a game against the Central Arkansas Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State needs a 3-2 finish to become bowl-eligible. With remaining matchups against Clemson, Boston College, Pitt, NC State, and Florida, there is little room for error or another losing streak.

All three of Florida State's victories have come at home, and the Seminoles are 0-3 on the road in 2026. Their road losing streak has spanned three seasons, dating back to the end of 2023. Sweeping the home schedule would get FSU to six wins. Dropping one would require at least one road victory to play in December.

A Halloween night loss to Clemson this weekend would only add to the pressure on a team still searching for answers.

Before the Seminoles can consider a December trip to Puerto Rico, they need to take care of October and November.

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