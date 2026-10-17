FSU Football QB Ashton Daniels Exits Game After Dirty Hit By Miami Hurricanes
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The Florida State Seminoles are in South Florida for their annual rivalry game against the No. 3 Miami Hurricanes. This is one of the most intense rivalries in college football, and even with these teams on different paths, there's always a chance for chaos.
After Florida State punted to begin the game, Miami went right down the field to open up the scoring. The Hurricanes converted three third downs, and Mark Fletcher capped off the possession with a touchdown.
READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football at No. 3 Miami Hurricanes
On the Seminoles' second possession, quarterback Ashton Daniels scrambled up the left side of the field into open territory. Daniels earned a first down before sliding to protect himself.
However, Miami defensive back Zechariah Poyser went for a hit anyway, delivering a headshot on the defenseless quarterback. The play resulted in Daniels briefly exiting the game.
Poyser was ejected for targeting and won't be able to play for the remainder of the evening.
Ashton Daniels Injured Following Dirty Hit, But Returns To Game
Daniels stayed down after the physical collision, with trainers and head coach Mike Norvell rushing onto the field. Shortly after, Daniels popped up to his feet and sprinted to the sideline.
Considering the nature of the hit, Daniels had to go into the injury tent to be evaluated for a concussion.
While the Seminoles were checking on Daniels, sophomore Kevin Sperry entered the game at quarterback. Sperry went 1/2 for 7 yards and added 2 yards on ground, as Florida State advanced inside the five.
However, Ousmane Kromah was stopped short on fourth down, with the offense turning it over on downs at the goal line for the second straight week.
On the ensuing drive, Daniels re-entered the game. He led FSU on a 7-play, 53-yard drive, connecting with Desirrio Riles for a 23-yard touchdown.
So far, Daniels has completed 4/5 passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. He's rushed 5 times for 26 yards.
Florida State and Miami are tied up at 7-7 in the opening stages of the second quarter.
2026 Florida State Football Schedule:
Week 0: Saturday, August 29 - vs. New Mexico State (home-opener) - W 34-17
Week 1: Monday, September 7 - vs. SMU (Labor Day) - L 27-24
Week 2: BYE week
Week 3: Saturday, September 19 - at Alabama - L 50-36
Week 4: Saturday, September 26 - vs. Central Arkansas W 34-7
Week 5: Saturday, October 3 - vs. Virginia W 38-7
Week 6: Friday, October 9 - at Louisville - L 50-36
Week 7: Saturday, October 17 - at Miami
Week 8: Saturday, October 24 - BYE week
Week 9: Saturday, October 31 - vs. Clemson
Week 10: Saturday, November 7 - at Boston College
Week 11: Friday, November 13 - at Pittsburgh
Week 12: Saturday, November 21 - vs. NC State
Week 13: Friday, November 27 - vs. Florida (regular-season finale)
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG