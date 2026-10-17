FSU Football QB Ashton Daniels Exits Game After Dirty Hit By Miami Hurricanes

The Florida State Seminoles are in South Florida for their annual rivalry game against the No. 3 Miami Hurricanes. This is one of the most intense rivalries in college football, and even with these teams on different paths, there's always a chance for chaos.

After Florida State punted to begin the game, Miami went right down the field to open up the scoring. The Hurricanes converted three third downs, and Mark Fletcher capped off the possession with a touchdown.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football at No. 3 Miami Hurricanes

On the Seminoles' second possession, quarterback Ashton Daniels scrambled up the left side of the field into open territory. Daniels earned a first down before sliding to protect himself.

However, Miami defensive back Zechariah Poyser went for a hit anyway, delivering a headshot on the defenseless quarterback. The play resulted in Daniels briefly exiting the game.

Poyser was ejected for targeting and won't be able to play for the remainder of the evening.

Ashton Daniels Injured Following Dirty Hit, But Returns To Game

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) runs for a gain against Louisville during ACC college football at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. Oct. 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Daniels stayed down after the physical collision, with trainers and head coach Mike Norvell rushing onto the field. Shortly after, Daniels popped up to his feet and sprinted to the sideline.

Considering the nature of the hit, Daniels had to go into the injury tent to be evaluated for a concussion.

Ashton Daniels takes a nasty helmet to helmet hit at the end of this run. pic.twitter.com/mkFETgfjNh — TJ Salomone (@TJSalomone) October 17, 2026

While the Seminoles were checking on Daniels, sophomore Kevin Sperry entered the game at quarterback. Sperry went 1/2 for 7 yards and added 2 yards on ground, as Florida State advanced inside the five.

However, Ousmane Kromah was stopped short on fourth down, with the offense turning it over on downs at the goal line for the second straight week.

On the ensuing drive, Daniels re-entered the game. He led FSU on a 7-play, 53-yard drive, connecting with Desirrio Riles for a 23-yard touchdown.

So far, Daniels has completed 4/5 passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. He's rushed 5 times for 26 yards.

Florida State and Miami are tied up at 7-7 in the opening stages of the second quarter.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Week 0: Saturday, August 29 - vs. New Mexico State (home-opener) - W 34-17

Week 1: Monday, September 7 - vs. SMU (Labor Day) - L 27-24

Week 2: BYE week

Week 3: Saturday, September 19 - at Alabama - L 50-36

Week 4: Saturday, September 26 - vs. Central Arkansas W 34-7

Week 5: Saturday, October 3 - vs. Virginia W 38-7

Week 6: Friday, October 9 - at Louisville - L 50-36

Week 7: Saturday, October 17 - at Miami

Week 8: Saturday, October 24 - BYE week

Week 9: Saturday, October 31 - vs. Clemson

Week 10: Saturday, November 7 - at Boston College

Week 11: Friday, November 13 - at Pittsburgh

Week 12: Saturday, November 21 - vs. NC State

Week 13: Friday, November 27 - vs. Florida (regular-season finale)

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.